NBA Rumors: 3 best potential landing spots for Lonzo Ball  

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball has been the subject of various NBA rumors lately, as the former LA Lakers star is a free agent this summer. Ball had an impressive 2020-21 campaign with the Pelicans and is expected to be part of a bidding war this summer.

NBA Rumors: 3 teams best suited to Lonzo Ball's talents

Lonzo Ball is a traditional point guard, whose vision and pass-first approach make him one of the best young facilitators in the league. His feel for the game and mature outlook make him an invaluable player, and here are 3 teams who can get the best out of him:

#3 Chicago Bulls

New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball is expected to draw interest from multiple teams in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Chicago Bulls have been strongly linked with Lonzo Ball in the last few months and for good reason. The Bulls are in desperate need of a point guard, as youngster Coby White hasn't been able to meet expectations. White is a serviceable point guard who is adept at scoring, but his playmaking is still suspect.

Clippers and Bulls are interested in Lonzo Ball, Pels are "unlikely to match a significant offer sheet," per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/6U5UMCWGhc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2021

However, the potential addition of Lonzo Ball in the 2021 NBA offseason could help the six-time NBA champions solve the playmaking problem. Superstar shooting guard Zach LaVine is currently entrusted with shouldering the responsibility of being the team's primary scorer and playmaker. But Ball can come in and ease the load on him by assuming the role of the starting point guard.

Report: Lakers could attempt to re-acquire Lonzo Ball



"This would work. I would love to see Lonzo get a chance to redeem himself in LA." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/nl9dnwbvnV — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 14, 2021

It will be a mutually beneficial deal in all likelihood, considering Lonzo Ball will also get to do a chunk of ball handling. With the Pelicans, Ball had to share the ball with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

If Lonzo Ball does end up joining the Chicago Bulls, it won't be a surprise if head coach Billy Donovan hands him the keys to the offense, considering both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are primarily scorers.

