NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks looking for first-round pick and starting-caliber player in exchange for John Collins

The Atlanta Hawks could be among the busiest teams at the trade deadline as per NBA trade rumors, with John Collins among the most prominent names who could be on the move.

The Hawks haven't hesitated to shake up their roster over the last few years. They've made bold moves to acquire coveted players like Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, among others, during that period.

They recently engaged in a trade with the Knicks to move talented youngster Cam Reddish, who has tremendous potential to become a star in the league. The Hawks could be in the limelight again if they find the right price for forward John Collins before the trade deadline.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer has reported that Atlanta has been looking for a valuable first-round pick and a starting-caliber player in exchange for Collins. Here's what his most recent report said:

"One team contacted by Atlanta regarding Collins told Bleacher Report the Hawks were only seeking a valuable first-round pick and a starting-caliber player in exchange for the talented young forward."

John Collins was integral to the Atlanta Hawks' run to the conference finals in the 2021 NBA playoffs. However, recent reports have stated that the forward has been frustrated with his limited role with the Hawks. It will be interesting to see what happens next in this saga and which players the Hawks manage to land in exchange for Collins, who has been a coveted target for several teams over the last year.

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence I asked John Collins about the Hawks falling into a 20-point hole vs. the Magic and he expressed some frustration with how they haven't been putting complete games together.



"It's the same story. I could sit here and talk about it all day. But same stuff." I asked John Collins about the Hawks falling into a 20-point hole vs. the Magic and he expressed some frustration with how they haven't been putting complete games together."It's the same story. I could sit here and talk about it all day. But same stuff." https://t.co/1wNUfwhyVn

NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks in the mix for stars like Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant as they consider moving John Collins

NBA trade rumors in the past have suggested that John Collins is among the three players the Atlanta Hawks discussed in trade talks for Ben Simmons. The other two stars included were Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari. Fischer's report, meanwhile, also stated that the Pistons' Jerami Grant is also a prime target for Atlanta ahead of the trade deadline.

Collins would be integral in any conversation to acquire Ben Simmons or Jerami Grant for the Atlanta Hawks. His team-friendly contract and potential to be an All-Star-caliber player could be influential factors in teams listening to potential offers that include Collins.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA If Atlanta is going to move John Collins for not that much, some team is going to get a really good player on a perfectly fair contract. That deal will look especially good when the cap rises in a few years. Collins is good and I don't understand why he's the trade piece there. If Atlanta is going to move John Collins for not that much, some team is going to get a really good player on a perfectly fair contract. That deal will look especially good when the cap rises in a few years. Collins is good and I don't understand why he's the trade piece there.

John Collins has averaged 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game this season. His production has decreased over the last three seasons, but it's important to note that his usage rate and shot attempts have also taken a hit during that period. Nevertheless, he has been very efficient with his play, shooting 53% from the field and 40% from the 3-point range.

These numbers only suggest that the 24-year-old can flourish in a more prominent role elsewhere.

