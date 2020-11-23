NBA Rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic signs offer sheet with Atlanta Hawks after days of speculation around his future

Sacramento Kings' shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has been a coveted player this offseason. The Serbian sharpshooter is looking for a way out of Sacramento, and plans to sign for a contender or a team with the playoffs in their sight. On that note, let's take a look at the latest NBA Rumors surrounding his situation.

NBA rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic signs his 4-year offer sheet with Atlanta Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanovic's future has been a major talking point recently, with a number of suitors vying for his signature. As per NBA Rumors, teams like the LA Lakers had shown strong interest in Bogdanovic, which was followed by reports of him signing a deal with Milwaukee Bucks.

It appeared as though Bogdanovic was heading to Milwaukee before the deal fell apart in controversial circumstances. As a result, Bogdanovic was left to continue searching for a new team, while the Milwaukee Bucks faced an official NBA investigation on tampering charges.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, Bogdanovic has now signed his four-year offer sheet worth $72 million with the Atlanta Hawks. The Sacramento Kings will get a chance to match the offer and keep Bogdanovic, however, that outcome looks increasingly unlikely.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has signed his four-year offer sheet worth $72 million from the Atlanta Hawks, league sources say



The deal, I'm told, includes a player option in Year 4 and 15-percent trade kicker for the restricted free agent



The Kings will have 48 hours to match — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020

Bogdanovic's deal with the Milwaukee Bucks fell through a couple of days ago, with NBA Rumors suggesting the shooting guard had not agreed on personal terms with the Wisconsin based team. The controversy was followed by major suspense around the Serbian ace's landing spot, and the Atlanta Hawks have swooped in with a large offer.

The Hawks have been active this offseason, and if the Bogdanovic deal goes through, it will add to the list of impressive acquisitions they have already made. The Atlanta Hawks have signed stars such Rajon Rondo, Kris Dunn, and Danilo Gallinari in the last couple of days.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is a versatile option on offense and possesses the ability to make a difference with his playmaking and ball handling. He can take up the point guard role for the Hawks in absence of Trae Young, and can also play off the ball thanks to his shooting prowess. The Atlanta Hawks now have a strong squad and look set for a playoff push for next season.

Source tells @TheAthletic the Hawks' signed offer sheet for Bogdan Bogdanovic is four years, $72 million (as @ChrisKirschner reported earlier). There's a player option in the fourth year. Again, Kings have 48 hours to decide. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) November 22, 2020

