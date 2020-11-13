NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls keeping an eye on LaMelo Ball at No.4 spot, Minnesota Timberwolves likely to pick Tyrese Haliburton if they move down

As the NBA Draft 2020 draws closer, teams are making a final evaluation of their targets ahead of the highly-anticipated event on November 18. LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Haliburton are two names that have been dominating the pre-draft discussion, and NBA Rumors suggest both of them are likely to be picked in the top 15 spots. Let's check out the latest surrounding Wednesday's event.

NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls monitoring LaMelo Ball's situation

As per last week's NBA Rumors, the consensus is that LaMelo Ball is going to be the No.1 pick in the NBA Draft 2020. The decision will rest in the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who hold the first pick in the showcase event.

However, a late twist may be in store, as the latest NBA Rumors suggest the possibility of LaMelo Ball falling from the top spot. Anthony Edwards, Deni Avdija, and James Wiseman are three players who have impressed in their workouts and could occupy the top three spots. In that case, Ball may be available at the fourth spot, which is held by the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls would love to pick Ball and add him to their talented backcourt of Zach LaVine and Coby White. Ball is a multi-faceted player, who is a combination of a playmaker and a perimeter defender. The Bulls' young roster will be vying for a playoff spot next season, and it could be the ideal situation for LaMelo Ball to kickstart his NBA career.

Bulls Expected To Select LaMelo Ball If He Falls To No. 4 https://t.co/nixZwdRaJY — RealGM (@RealGM) November 12, 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves interested in Tyrese Haliburton if they move down in NBA Draft 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat

This week's NBA Rumors indicate that the Minnesota Timberwolves could trade down from their No.1 spot in the draft. The Wolves also hold the 17th pick and are interested in acquiring the 6th pick from the Atlanta Hawks.

If the Minnesota Timberwolves do trade down, they are most likely to select Tyrese Haliburton. The Iowa State alum has impressed teams during the combine and NBA Rumors suggest he could be available at the No.6 spot.

Tyrese Haliburton is an athletic guard who is comfortable playing as an off the ball shooter. This makes him a better fit with Minnesota Timberwolves' point guard D'Angelo Russell than LaMelo Ball, who prefers to dominate possession

Wolves Love Tyrese Haliburton If They Move Down From No. 1 https://t.co/zxQY89rTo5 — RealGM (@RealGM) November 12, 2020

