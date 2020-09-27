NBA Rumors: De'Aaron Fox wants contract worth at least $150 million from Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings haven't had much luck in the last decade when drafting players. They've had a top 10 pick in eight of the last 10 years and are nowhere close to a playoff berth. The one selection they did get right was that of De'Aaron Fox. Fox is slowly progressing towards a superstar status and unsurprisingly, NBA rumors suggest that the Sacramento Kings want to tie him down to a long contract. The most recent update suggests that it might come at a hefty cost though.

Get some 1-on-1 time with Kings GM, Monte McNair 👇



He's answering the hard-hitting questions:



✅ Draft strategy

✅ Analytics

✅ Will he ever make his Twitter account public? 👀 pic.twitter.com/KSgLkfgCwi — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) September 25, 2020

De'Aaron Fox was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2017 with the fifth overall pick. While the franchise has still struggled, Swipa has gone from strength to strength, averaging 21.1 points and 6.8 assists this campaign. After spending three seasons in the league, Fox is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be up for an extension next season.

NBA Rumors: De'Aaron Fox looking for a max contract from Sacramento Kings

Monte McNair (Image: NBA.com)

The Sacramento Kings have only recently appointed Monte McNair as their general manager and he already has his task cut out. Not only does need to take a call regarding Buddy Hield, but he also has the task of sorting out De'Aaron Fox's extension.

Now Fox is in a great place to negotiate the terms of his contract. He's the only player on Sacramento Kings' roster who looks like a future superstar. James Ham of NBC Sports California has stated that De'Aaron Fox is aware of his standing and will ask for a maximum available sum based on the pending salary cap announcements. He reported:

"Depending on where the NBA’s final salary cap numbers come in, Fox is eligible for a five-year max money contract worth between $150-180 million. Don’t expect a discounted rate. He will ask for and likely get whatever the maximum is allowed under the collective bargaining agreement."

Fox sported a new look in the bubble

De'Aaron Fox is unquestionably the cornerstone of the Sacramento Kings. He proved that he's ready to take the next leap with his incredible six-game run in the NBA bubble where he averaged 26.2 points and 7.3 assists.

If anyone is still sleeping on De’Aaron Fox, please leave a comment and tell me why.



Thanks,

Overtime



(via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/ysWuXxIaVN — Overtime (@overtime) August 6, 2020

The only thing not going in his favor though is his distance shooting ability. It's up to the franchise to decide whether they deem Fox worthy of such a hefty contract.

