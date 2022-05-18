NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets open to trading third overall pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets landed the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Rockets have several options, including a possible trade, something general manager Rafael Stone is open to exploring.

In the post-NBA Draft Lottery media availability, Stone was asked about who the Rockets are interested in selecting with their third overall pick. The GM said that they will choose the best player available or could seek a trade, whichever seems best for the franchise. Stone said:

"I will not block them out. I am always available to talk. If there are teams interested in the pick, then we are always available to talk. And if there is something that makes sense for both teams, something will get done."

Danielle Lerner @danielle_lerner Rockets GM Rafael Stone on possibly moving the team's No. 3 pick: "We're definitely open to it. That's kind of an important part of my personal philosophy is that you always want to be open to those things."



Strategy is best player available, Stone said.

Stone has been the general manager of the Houston Rockets since 2020. He's responsible for rebuilding the team following the James Harden trade. After acquiring Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. in his first year as GM, he followed that up with an insane haul in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Rockets drafted Jalen Green with their second overall pick, followed by Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher with the 23rd and 24th picks, respectively. Stone also acquired the rights to Alperen Sengun from the OKC Thunder. Houston might have had the worst record in the NBA, but they have a promising core of young players.

Grade Houston's haul right now: "Houston is absolutely destroying this draft... They get three of my top-11 players."

What should Houston Rockets do with their third overall pick?

Paolo Banchero of Duke University

The Houston Rockets have several options with their third overall pick in the 2022 Draft. If they want to keep the pick, the Rockets are likely to land one of the consensus top-three selections in the draft, per CBS Sports. They are Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Jabari Smith of Auburn and Paolo Banchero of Duke.

Holmgren is a unique prospect who has amazing defensive instincts and also has passing and shooting skills. His slender frame is concerning, but his talent is unmistakable. Meanwhile, Smith and Banchero are both power forwards, with Smith being more of a shooter, while Banchero plays inside-out.

As far as trades are concerned, the Rockets will likely want a veteran star to help fast-track the development of their young core. The Rockets' third overall pick is very valuable, and they also have the 17th overall selection. Houston could always package the two draft picks with a few of their players, such as John Wall, Christian Wood and Eric Gordon.

Some of the big names that might be available this summer include Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, Julius Randle of the New York Knicks, Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors.

