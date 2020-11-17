The NBA Draft 2020 is less than a day away, and fans can't wait to see their team add young pieces to the roster. NBA Rumors continue to discuss Minnesota Timberwolves' No. 1 pick and the numerous options ahead of them. The latest updates also reveal a look into the intentions of the New Orleans Pelicans during the upcoming NBA Draft.

With lots of new information coming in, let's get right into it.

NBA Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves can't decide who to pick between Lamelo Ball and Anthony Edwards at first overall

Lamelo Ball

The Minnesota Timberwolves are cutting it fine and reportedly still haven't decided who they want to select with the first pick. To add to the uncertainty, NBA Rumors claim that the team hasn't given up hope of trading the pick away in return for a star player.

According to Sam Vecenie of 'The Athletic', the franchise has narrowed their choices down to few candidates, with LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards reported to be the most likely targets. This what Vecenie had to say,

"Over the last 24 hours, the tide has shifted a bit to where I think Edwards is a bit more likely than Ball.

While discussing the No. 1 pick, he also commented,

"Essentially, the conversations boil down to this: do they take the guy who fits better on this roster in Edwards, who can clearly slide into the 2-guard spot? Or do they take Ball, who probably has a bit more upside?"

Multiple NBA front offices are “under the assumption” that LaMelo Ball is going No. 1 to the T-Wolves or a team trades up to take him, per @DraftExpress pic.twitter.com/iIXMXsDaKo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2020

NBA Rumors have long touted Lamelo Ball and Anthony Edwards to compete for the No. 1 spot. The Minnesota Timberwolves have had longer than usual to explore and analyze their options but remain undecided ahead of Draft Night 2020.

NBA Rumors: The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to trade up for a top 6 pick

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans were awarded the No. 13 pick in NBA Draft 2020. According to NBA Rumors, the franchise is looking to trade up for a potential top 6 pick on Draft Night. Sources say that the franchise is open to trading away their 13th, 24th and 39th picks if it can help them move up in the draft.

Pelicans are looking to move up into the top-6 of Wednesday's NBA draft. Packaging their two first round picks along with one of their seconds (#13, #24, and #39) seems like a likely outcome. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) November 17, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans' roster is one of the youngest and most talented in the NBA. Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson have already shown glimpses of improvement, while Brandon Ingram finally became the All-Star many had predicted him to develop into.

After a disappointing stint in the 2020 Orlando Bubble Playoffs, the Pelican are looking to go one step further in the 2020-21 NBA season. Competing in a difficult Western Conference, the team could do with the addition of new pieces, especially after trading star Guard Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks.

