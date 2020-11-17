Point Guard Rajon Rondo has been the subject of numerous NBA Rumors this offseason. Despite winning the 2020 NBA championship with the LA Lakers, reports suggest the 34-year-old could depart the franchise. With Rondo still capable of playing a key role on a contending team, several franchises are interested in acquiring the veteran. The LA Clippers are reportedly one of the teams at the very front of the line.

It's no secret that the LA Clippers need an upgrade at point guard. Patrick Beverley is a good defender, but his lack of playmaking has left the team's offense stagnant on multiple occasions. Last season's locker room issues have prompted the Clippers to look for a leader this offseason.

Here are the cases made for and against Rajon Rondo joining the LA Clippers ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

NBA Trade Rumors: The case for Rajon Rondo moving to the LA Clippers



Led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the LA Clippers have All-Star talent on both ends of the floor. However, Leonard and George play similar roles and the team was hampered by the absence of a true facilitator.

NBA Rumors have pointed to internal issues in the roster due to the lack of leadership. While Kawhi Leonard is the team's best player, he isn't is a vocal floor general. On the other hand, Rajon Rondo's constant stream of instructions and calls is just what the LA Clippers need.

I said that Rajon Rondo will go to the Atlanta Hawks on @TatesTakeHoops podcast days ago. I’m not a NBA news dropper nor do I want to be but stop pretending like y’all heard it from other sources and quoting them. I know my Atlanta Hawks. #Yoda pic.twitter.com/A4PTbe8p7V — Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) November 16, 2020

The 34-year-old has established himself as one of the league's most vocal and intelligent leaders. The two-time NBA champion isn't afraid to hold teammates accountable and has the ability to rally his team in tough situations. His playmaking, vision, and distribution would elevate a Clippers team that looked slow and ponderous during the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Rajon Rondo has been open about his desire to add to his NBA championship rings, and the LA Clippers could be the perfect destination for the former Boston Celtics guard.

NBA Trade Rumors: The case against Rajon Rondo moving to the LA Clippers



The LA Clippers' lack of playmaking did hinder the team's title push in the 2019-20 NBA season, but it wasn't the main reason for their early elimination. The main cause for their defeat was the poor performance of their star duo right when it mattered the most. The team chocked away a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets, in the second round of the playoffs.

NBA Rumors have also reported that multiple role players are dissatisfied with the franchise. This could point towards more serious issues within the LA Clippers, and limit their chances to win it all next season.

NBA Insiders also suggest that 34-year-old Rajon Rondo may be looking for a last big pay-day, and could move to the Atlanta Hawks, who have cap space to offer him a bigger deal.

Sorry to interrupt the NFL Sunday but I’m hearing the Lakers are pretty convinced Rondo is gone.



Atlanta is the most likely destination with the Hawks hoping he can be a valuable veteran to help Trae Young’s development. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 15, 2020

With the uncertainty around the future of several key role players, the LA Clippers just wouldn't be the right franchise for Rajon Rondo ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

