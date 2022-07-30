NBA Rumors: Pelicans may have included weight clause in Zion Williamson’s contract as he weighed 300 pounds multiple times through his career 

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson reportedly has a weight clause in his new deal with the franchise.

Williamson signed a five-year max rookie extension in the offseason that could see him earn up to $231 million with incentives. However, the Pelicans could reduce his salary if he fails to maintain his weight and body fat percentage below the 295-pound mark. Here's what Christian Clark of NOLA.com reported regarding this:

“According to league sources, Williamson’s contract stipulates that he will have weigh-ins periodically throughout the entirety of his new deal. The sum of his weight and body fat percentage must be below 295. If it is not, the amount of guaranteed money in Williamson’s contract can be reduced.”

A new report from The Athletic's Will Guillory suggests the Pelicans included the clause because Williamson's weight crossed the 300-pound mark several times.

"Williamson was listed at 6-foot-6, 284 pounds last season, but his weight has exceeded 300 pounds multiple times throughout his career, per sources," wrote Guillory.

Zion Williamson has struggled with injuries since his NBA debut. He missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Williamson also played only 24 games in his rookie season after enduring a knee injury. The former Duke prospect has been heavily criticized for not being in shape. This problem may have contributed to the Pelicans reportedly putting a weight clause in his deal.

Zion Williamson has looked in great shape and is committed to leading the Pelicans to new heights

Zion Williamson hasn't had the NBA career that many expected. Injuries have played a part in that shortcoming. The former #1 pick will have a fresh start next season. He vowed not to let the city down at his extension press conference. He looked in great shape in a recently released commercial.

The former Duke prospect showed his MVP-caliber potential when he started the 2020-21 season healthy. Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He shot 61.1 percent from the field in 61 games during his sophomore season, when he missed only 11 games.

Pelicans PR @PelicansPR



#WontBowDown Zion Williamson finished the 2020-21 campaign averaging 27.0 points on .611 from the field, making him the only player in NBA history to average 27 points on 60% shooting for an entire season. Zion Williamson finished the 2020-21 campaign averaging 27.0 points on .611 from the field, making him the only player in NBA history to average 27 points on 60% shooting for an entire season. #WontBowDown

However, the New Orleans roster wasn't as competitive, which saw them fail in their bid to qualify for the playoffs. That isn't the case anymore. Despite Zion's absence last year, they made it to the NBA playoffs under new head coach Willie Green. They started the season with a 1-12 record, but roster improvements helped them complete a remarkable turnaround.

StatMuse @statmuse A reminder that the Pelicans are a good team.



They have been top 10 in offense and defense since February. A reminder that the Pelicans are a good team.They have been top 10 in offense and defense since February. https://t.co/Uxbfdz8AdG

The Pelicans have added quality talents like Jonas Valanciunas, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado over the last year. With Zion Williamson returning, they could make a surprise run next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far