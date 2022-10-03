NBA Rumors Roundup: 3x All-Star to make his debut in Nets uniform, Lakers superstar listed as probable for preseason opener, and more | October 3, 2022

With NBA preseason activities underway, several rumors have developed over the last 24 hours. With teams making final adjustments to their rosters, others look forward to seeing new players make their debuts.

The last 24 hours have primarily seen rumors featuring trades and acquisitions teams may make before the regular season.

In this regard, teams such as the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets have made some moves.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets will look forward to seeing a superstar make his debut for the team this season. However, the Nets may also face a setback in their bench rotation as a recent acquisition finds himself hitting roadblocks in injury recovery.

Let's take a closer look at the rumors from around the NBA.

3x NBA All-Star may make his debut in a Brooklyn Nets uniform

Ben Simmons at the Brooklyn Nets Media Day

The Brooklyn Nets will look forward to kicking off the preseason with a bang. With their first game against conference rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets 3x All-Star Ben Simmons will likely make his debut.

Simmons, who joined the Brooklyn Nets last season, has been one of the most controversial figures in the league. After a difficult holdout with the 76ers, Simmons was eventually traded to the Nets for James Harden.

While Simmons' arrival in Brooklyn was celebrated in Brooklyn, Simmons didn't play last season due to injury concerns.

After failing to play a single game last season, Simmons will hope to make an impact with Brooklyn this year. Simmons will hope to make a championship run with Brooklyn by adding significant value to the star-studded Nets.

Former Pacers' forward will likely remain out till November

TJ Warren at the Brooklyn Nets Media Day

Other rumors in Brooklyn feature a new acquisition the Nets made in the offseason. The team signed T.J. Warren this offseason. Things are looking rough for the former Pacers' forward as he will likely remain sidelined.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk T.J. Warren still out for Nets, team to reassess status in November nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/02/t-j… T.J. Warren still out for Nets, team to reassess status in November nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/02/t-j…

Warren, who performed well in the Orlando bubble, suffered a foot injury that has sidelined him for almost two seasons.

According to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, Nets coach Steve Nash mentioned that Warren had been "doing some shooting." He also reported that Warren had a "little bit more movement the last two weeks."

While there was some hope for Warren to recover in time for the 2022-23 season, Brooklyn may still see him sidelined. With the team planning to re-evaluate him in November, the Nets will be down a key bench player in the short term.

LA Lakers superstar listed as probable for preseason opener

Anthony Davis celebrates from the sidelines

The LA Lakers are preparing for their preseason opener against the Sacramento Kings. However, the Lakers may have more exciting news as Anthony Davis is listed as probable for the game.

Davis is reportedly suffering some lower back tightness. While this raises some concerns, the superstar has been listed as probable to play.

Brad Turner @BA_Turner Lakers say their player injury status for Kings game Monday is:



Anthony DAVIS - (Low Back Tightness) - PROBABLE



Troy BROWN JR. - (Low Back Soreness) - OUT



Dennis SCHRODER - (Not With Team) - OUT



Lonnie WALKER IV - (Left Ankle Sprain) - OUT Lakers say their player injury status for Kings game Monday is: Anthony DAVIS - (Low Back Tightness) - PROBABLE Troy BROWN JR. - (Low Back Soreness) - OUTDennis SCHRODER - (Not With Team) - OUTLonnie WALKER IV - (Left Ankle Sprain) - OUT Despite lower back tightness, Anthony Davis is listed as probable by the Lakers for their exhibition opener Monday against Sacramento. twitter.com/BA_Turner/stat… Despite lower back tightness, Anthony Davis is listed as probable by the Lakers for their exhibition opener Monday against Sacramento. twitter.com/BA_Turner/stat…

Taking on an active role as the team's leader and offensive focal point, Davis will remain a key figure for the Lakers. The Lakers hope to see the superstar stay on the floor this season.

Houston Rockets sign Bruno Fernando to four-year deal

Bruno Fernando in action for the Boston Celtics

Third-year center Bruno Fernando has agreed to a four-year, $10.5 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Houston Rockets center Bruno Fernando has agreed on a four-year, $10.9 million deal, his agents Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Fernando will have his two-way contract coverted to this new long-term deal. Houston Rockets center Bruno Fernando has agreed on a four-year, $10.9 million deal, his agents Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Fernando will have his two-way contract coverted to this new long-term deal.

Fernando, the 34th overall pick in the 2019 Draft, played his first two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. After a short stint with the Boston Celtics last season, Fernando played the rest of the season with the Houston Rockets.

The big man was initially on a two-way contract. However, this four-year deal sees him locked in with the team and their roster.

Fernando's addition is a bit odd. In a team filled with centers such as Alperen Sengun, Derrick Favors and Boban Marjanovic, Fernando is a bit of an outlier.

Given the state of the roster, it seems unlikely that Fernando will see significant playing time.

OKC Thunder waive Sterling Brown

Sterling Brown dives to save the ball

As the Rockets fill their roster, the OKC Thunder have started cutting players from the team. The Thunder freed up a roster spot and cap space by cutting Sterling Brown.

The Thunder acquired Sterling Brown via trade with the Houston Rockets. In a move that saw the arrival of David Nwaba, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss, the Thunder reportedly decided to waive Brown.

Sterling Brown joined a crowded small forward position in OKC. Brown became the odd man out. This move could have merely been a salary dump as OKC attempts to go under the luxury tax.

Brown, along with Burke and Chriss, played last season with the Dallas Mavericks. The three were moved again earlier last week after being traded from the Mavs to Houston for Christian Wood.

