NBA Rumors Roundup: Nikola Jokic to win second MVP award, LA Lakers showed interest in acquiring Brooklyn Nets superstar earlier in the season and more | May 9th, 2022

The 2022 offseason features some interesting prospects on the horizon. NBA rumors in the last twenty-four hours have taken us all over the league. We'll take a look at award winners, potential trades in the past and current trade rumors.

A plethora of teams look to make moves to build and improve for the coming season. Trade talks also continue to center around the Utah Jazz and their big man.

While Utah is still preparing to make a decision, the Sacramento Kings have already signed a new head coach to a four-year deal.

Amidst all the trade talk, the New York Knicks are also featured in this article. They've shown interest in the Memphis Grizzlies' backup guard.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the NBA rumors from the past twenty-four hours.

Nikola Jokic in line to win his second consecutive NBA MVP award

Nikola Jokic attempts to score against Nemanja Bjelica.

With one of the closest MVP races in recent history, the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic has reportedly been voted the MVP, as per Adrian Wojnarowski.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this week. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this week.

Jokic had a historic season. Having secured the sixth-seed in the West without co-stars Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Jokic displayed superstar quality.

He was the first player in NBA history to record 2000+ points, 1000+ rebounds and 1000+ assists, all while maintaining one of the best PERs ever recorded. It is difficult to deny the validity of Jokic's win.

Toronto Raptors show interest in acquiring Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert warms up ahead of an NBA playoff game.

One team that has suddenly emerged as potential suitors to pursue Rudy Gobert has been the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors have already been subject to enough rumors surrounding their head coach. However, this recent development could become a possibility should Gobert become a free agent in the summer.

As per NBA insider Ian Begley, the Raptors have shown interest in the Frenchman. Gobert offers a solid inside presence as a rim protector and rebounder. In reference to Gobert, he said:

"The Toronto Raptors are among the teams who would have a degree of interest in trading for him if he’s made available, sources say. Would Brooklyn be interested in Gobert? The Nets would need to include Ben Simmons in almost any trade to satisfy salary requirements."

He also mentioned Brooklyn as a possible trade destination. Begley pointed out that the cost of acquiring Gobert would require Brooklyn to include Ben Simmons in the deal.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Toronto Raptors are among the teams who would have a degree of interest in trading for Rudy Gobert if he’s made available, per @IanBegley The Toronto Raptors are among the teams who would have a degree of interest in trading for Rudy Gobert if he’s made available, per @IanBegley https://t.co/WThRrGdKOc

It seems highly likely that the Utah pair have played their last game together. However, whether Toronto is the right place for the big man is up for debate.

Sacramento Kings hire Mike Brown as their new head coach

Mike Brown earlier in his stint with the Golden State Warriors.

A more recent development in personnel changes took place in Northern California. The Sacramento Kings have hired Mike Brown as their next head coach.

Brown, who is currently a coach with the Golden State Warriors, signed a four-year deal with the Kings as per senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Sacramento Kings have agreed with Golden State assistant Mike Brown on a four-year contract to become the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN. The Sacramento Kings have agreed with Golden State assistant Mike Brown on a four-year contract to become the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN.

The Kings' decision had apparently come down to a choice between Brown and Mark Jackson. Jackson has been on the radar for several teams as a head coach.

Given that Brown is still with the Warriors, he is expected to see his time through with the team as they continue through the playoffs.

LA Lakers considered trading for Kyrie Irving during his absence

Kyrie Irving warms up before a playoff game.

A major reveal in the last twenty-four hours was that the LA Lakers considered a trade for Kyrie Irving during his absence from the league.

Irving spent a large part of the season out of action because of his decision not to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The Brooklyn Nets were forced to sit their superstar because of this.

However, an interesting development showed that the Lakers were potentially considering reuniting Irving and LeBron James. Unfortunately, this never went through. NBA insider Ian Begley said:

"It's unclear if the Lakers reached any internal consensus on Irving at the time."

Given that the Lakers were dealing with their own problems with Russell Westbrook, a reunion with James may not have been in their best interest. CBS Sports' Sam Quinn mentioned that there was "no feasible way of making it happen."

CBS Sports NBA @CBSSportsNBA

cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… Lakers considered pursuing Kyrie Irving trade when he was away from Nets, per report Lakers considered pursuing Kyrie Irving trade when he was away from Nets, per reportcbssports.com/nba/news/laker…

New York Knicks set their sights on acquiring Tyus Jones

Tyus Jones celebrates a three-pointer.

An interesting development saw the New York Knicks show interest in signing Memphis Grizzlies backup guard Tyus Jones in the offseason.

Jones is in his seventh season in the league and has enjoyed a great year with the Grizzlies. He is a solid playmaker and a bona fide marksman from beyond the arc. Given his recent performances, the 25-year-old could be a solid pickup for any team looking to fortify their bench.

The Knicks are currently in a difficult situation with their guards. Given the failed experiment with Kemba Walker and the injury-prone status of Derrick Rose, New York could use a reliable presence such as Tyus Jones.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: New York Knicks have Tyus Jones on their radar ahnfiredigital.com/nba/new-york-k… Report: New York Knicks have Tyus Jones on their radar ahnfiredigital.com/nba/new-york-k…

With the New York Knicks spiraling out of control this season, the side will also look to make some major personnel changes.

