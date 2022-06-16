NBA Rumors Roundup: Philadelphia 76ers exploring trades for Tobias Harris and multiple role players, Rockets traded Christian Wood after Paolo Banchero workout, and more | June 16, 2022 

Several NBA rumors will likely come to light following the blockbuster trade that saw Christian Wood move to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia 76ers are another title-contending team expected to be involved in rumors this offseason. The James Harden for Ben Simmons trade didn't elevate their chances of winning the Eastern Conference, and they are keen to add another star to their ranks. Multiple role players could leave the franchise to make that happen.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are widely projected to choose Paolo Bancher with their number three pick in the NBA draft, which may have pushed them to trade their starting center Christian Wood.

Let's take a look at the latest NBA rumors as of June 16, 2022.

Philadelphia 76ers exploring trades for Tobias Harris, Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle among others

Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers 2021-22 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers will likely be in the market for another star player. Joel Embiid has arguably been one of the top-three players in the NBA over the last two seasons. However, the Sixers haven't capitalized on Embiid's MVP-caliber campaigns. They tried to bolster their chances last season by acquiring former MVP James Harden.

However, the former Houston Rockets talisman is on a decline at this stage of his career. Harden didn't replicate the impact he made during his time with Houston. His lack of aggression offensively hurt the Sixers' chances of winning games, which could lead to their desire to add a third star to their ranks.

They are actively gauging the trade market for Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, and their number 23 pick, as per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Click here to read the full story.

Houston Rockets decided to trade Christian Wood after Paolo Banchero’s workout, as per NBA rumors

Paolo Banchero #5 in action during North Carolina v Duke

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Houston Rockets worked out Duke prospect Paolo Banchero before they finalized the trade to send Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets are projected to pick Banchero with their number three pick in the draft. The power forward's potential acquisition would've seen a logjam in Houston's front court next campaign, if Wood was available on the opening night.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Rockets are trading Christian Wood to Dallas for the 26th pick in the 2022 draft, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss, sources tell ESPN. The Rockets are trading Christian Wood to Dallas for the 26th pick in the 2022 draft, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss, sources tell ESPN. Interesting timing here. The Rockets had Paolo Banchero working out in their gym today. Watched him work out in Memphis previously. And then decided to trade their starting power forward after seeing him. Must have liked what they saw? twitter.com/wojespn/status… Interesting timing here. The Rockets had Paolo Banchero working out in their gym today. Watched him work out in Memphis previously. And then decided to trade their starting power forward after seeing him. Must have liked what they saw? twitter.com/wojespn/status…

The Rockets are also looking to develop Alperen Sengun by playing him as the starting center, so it only made sense for them to trade Wood, who was on an expiring contract. There are no concrete reports on whether Banchero's workout impressed the Rockets, which motivated them to deal Wood, but that may have been the case.

Fred VanVleet confident about signing an extension with Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors v Orlando Magic 2021-22 NBA season

Toronto Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet has two years left on his four-year $85 million deal. VanVleet, who has been with the Raptors since his debut, is eligible to sign an extension this summer. The franchise is confident about agreeing to terms with VanVleet, as per NBA rumors, and the feeling is mutual.

VanVleet expressed his desire to stay a Raptor for life in a recent interview with the Daily Hive and also commented on his contract situation, saying he is confident the two parties will reach an agreement.

“I love being a Raptor,” VanVleet said in an interview with Daily Hive. “I would love to spend my entire career here. We have a great relationship with the city, the franchise, ownership, management… it’s a match made in heaven for me. I love being a Toronto Raptor.”

“I’m not really too worried about contract discussions or anything like that,” VanVleet said. “That’s just the business aspect of it. And I’m confident that we’ll figure it out.”

Adam Laskaris @adam_la2karis



Spoke to Fred VanVleet today, who says he’s “confident we’ll figure it out” when it comes to his next contract with the “I would love to spend my entire career here… it’s a match made in heaven.”Spoke to Fred VanVleet today, who says he’s “confident we’ll figure it out” when it comes to his next contract with the #Raptors “I would love to spend my entire career here… it’s a match made in heaven.”Spoke to Fred VanVleet today, who says he’s “confident we’ll figure it out” when it comes to his next contract with the #Raptors. https://t.co/UYn9pbrF2u

Atlanta Hawks pursued CJ McCollum and Goran Dragic at the trade deadline

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Four 2022 NBA playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks have dominated the NBA rumors ahead of the offseason. The Hawks failed to make it past the first round in the playoffs and are keen to shake things up in terms of their roster build-up. Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter are the only players considered untouchable in trade talks, so it won't be surprising to see Atlanta pull off some big moves with the trade assets at their disposal.

The Hawks are looking to add a quality partner in the backcourt for Trae Young. As per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Atlanta tried to pursue CJ McCollum and Goran Dragic at last year's trade deadline before eventually being linked to Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal as "hopeful suitors."

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer bleacherreport.com/articles/10038… Latest offseason intel from around the league, starring Zach LaVine’s Bulls, the rebuilding Pacers, Atlanta’s trade talk, what’s next in Denver, and more @BR_NBA Latest offseason intel from around the league, starring Zach LaVine’s Bulls, the rebuilding Pacers, Atlanta’s trade talk, what’s next in Denver, and more @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10038…

Malcolm Brogdon listed as the backup point guard option for New York Knicks

Indiana Pacers v Orlando Magic 2021-22 NBA season

The Indiana Pacers could enter further into a rebuild after trading Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert at the trade deadline last season. Remaining veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner could be on their way out. Brogdon and Turner are both linked to the New York Knicks.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer bleacherreport.com/articles/10038… Latest offseason intel from around the league, starring Zach LaVine’s Bulls, the rebuilding Pacers, Atlanta’s trade talk, what’s next in Denver, and more @BR_NBA Latest offseason intel from around the league, starring Zach LaVine’s Bulls, the rebuilding Pacers, Atlanta’s trade talk, what’s next in Denver, and more @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10038…

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Brogdon is among the potential backup options if the Knicks fail to land unrestricted free agent Jalen Brunson. Kemba Walker's signing to fill the spot last season didn't turn out to be successful, which will see New York actively pursue point guards this offseason as they aim to get back into playoff contention.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far