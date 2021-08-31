NBA Rumors Roundup: Rajon Rondo expected to sign one-year deal with LA Lakers, Paul Millsap targeted by Chicago Bulls and LA Clippers, and more - August 30th, 2021

Rajon Rondo will be returning to the LA Lakers after clearing waivers on Monday (August 30), according to recent NBA rumors. Additionally, free agent forward Paul Millsap is reportedly being courted by the Chicago Bulls, while the LA Clippers are eyeing him as well.

NBA rumors roundups feel incomplete without updates on Ben Simmons of late. We take a look at the situation between him and the Philadelphia 76ers based on what other front office executives think will happen.

We discuss all this and more in the latest NBA rumors from around the league on Monday, August 30.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers to sign Rajon Rondo after clearing waivers

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted NBA rumors surrounding Rajon Rondo’s situation as a free agent. Rondo and the Memphis Grizzlies agreed to a buyout on Saturday and he will receive his entire $7.5 million salary for this season.

“Rondo will clear waivers on Monday and will likely be signed to fill the final available roster spot with the Lakers, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote in a tweet.

Details of the deal were later released in an ESPN report on Monday.

“Rajon Rondo plans to sign a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers upon clearing waivers Monday, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.”

Furthermore, their sources suggest that the two-time NBA champion will be signing the contract on Tuesday (August 31).

Last season, Rondo averaged 5.4 points and 4.4 assists while playing for the Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers. He and Dwight Howard, another member of the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship team, will be back to try and help the Purple and Gold reclaim the title they lost last season.

NBA Rumors: Paul Millsap courted by Chicago Bulls with LA Clippers keeping tabs

Paul Millsap #4 attempts a shot over Dario Saric #20.

Free agent forward Paul Millsap has no shortage of suitors this offseason, with a couple of new teams emerging as candidates for his services, per Monday’s NBA rumors.

“Along with Brooklyn and Golden State, the Bulls are pursuing free-agent forward Paul Millsap, sources said,” wrote Charania.

Paul Millsap could provide that much-needed interior presence and veteran leadership for the Bulls 👀 pic.twitter.com/O72jtwmh7j — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) August 31, 2021

Later, Charania added that the “Clippers are expressing interest in Millsap as well,” according his sources. The four-time All-Star is one of the top free agents still available this summer and he appears to be biding his time before committing to a decision.

Last season, Millsap averaged 9.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game.

NBA Rumors: Rival executives believe only a matter of “when” before Ben Simmons is traded

Ben Simmons #25 reacts against the Washington Wizards.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania dispersed a number of NBA rumors on Monday, including the latest on the Ben Simmons saga.

“While the 76ers have told teams they are comfortable bringing Simmons back for the 2021-22 season, rival executives believe it’s only a matter of when — not if — the All-Defensive team stalwart is moved,” Charania wrote.

“For now, all signs continue to point to Simmons’ career in Philadelphia coming to an end.”

Though rival executives believe Simmons will eventually be moved, the Sixers have discovered how difficult it is to send him to another team and receive equal value. The three-time All-Star’s stock plummeted this offseason after a poor showing during the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

The NBA rumors from Charania follow Sunday’s report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst that Simmons was preparing to play for the Philadelphia 76ers at the beginning of the upcoming season.

NBA Rumors: DeAndre Jordan buyout with Brooklyn Nets not yet finalized

DeAndre Jordan #6 looks to pass.

DeAndre Jordan’s time as a member of the Brooklyn Nets appears to be over, per NBA rumors from Charania. However, the two sides have yet to come to an agreement on the details, and until that happens, speculation on his future destination could be shelved.

“Center DeAndre Jordan and the Nets are working toward parting ways via contract buyout, sources tell me and our Nets reporter Alex Schiffer,” Charania added in the report. “Jordan is increasingly unlikely to be part of the organization moving forward, but the sides have not made a final decision.”

8 years ago, Deandre Jordan did this to Brandon Knight.



pic.twitter.com/m6fF6Q66HF — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 30, 2021

After NBA rumors of a potential buyout with the former All-Star were leaked over the weekend, reports of him going to the LA Lakers ran rampant. Whether that’s still possible remains to be seen, with reports suggesting the Lakers are signing Rondo to fill their final roster spot.

