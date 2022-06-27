NBA Rumors Roundup: Wizards superstar likely to re-sign with team next season, 5x All-Star approaches buyout agreement with Rockets, and more | 27th May, 2022

With the free agency deadline approaching, the NBA has seen trade rumors on the rise. With several teams looking to make adjustments while others look to retain their players, the rumors emerging from the inner sanctum have kept fans hooked.

In the last 24 hours, NBA rumors have primarily surrounded the Washington Wizards, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Houston Rockets. While all of these teams had disappointing outings last season, a brighter future is expected as they gear up to make adjustments to improve their chances to compete for an NBA championship.

With several rumors brewing, news breaking out about what could be one of the biggest contract extensions in NBA history leads the way. Without further ado, let's get into the rumors.

Three Time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal "very likely" re-sign with the Wizards next season

Bradley Beal reacts to a play

Bradley Beal has been on the radar of most contenders as a superstar signing for this offseason. Coming off of injury, the Washington Wizards guard was expected to be one of the most highly sought after free agents of the 2023 offseason.

Unfortunately, this may be a bit of a problem for most teams as Beal opted out of his contract and is reportedly expected to sign a super max next season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Bradley Beal is 'very likely' to opt out of his $36.4M player option and re-sign with the Wizards on a five-year max contract, per @wojespn Bradley Beal is 'very likely' to opt out of his $36.4M player option and re-sign with the Wizards on a five-year max contract, per @wojespn https://t.co/zGyDinoLv2

The 28-year old is due to earn a $248 million dollar extension with the Washington Wizards. In what could be the biggest extension in NBA history, Beal also puts himself in a position to spend the best years of his prime with Washington.

Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall and the Houston Rockets reach a buyout agreement

John Wall warms up at a shootaround

Another bit of information coming out of Texas sees the Houston Rockets reportedly arriving at an agreement to buyout John Wall's contract.

John Wall, a former superstar guard in Washington, has battled through several injuries in the last four years. Playing only 40 games in the 2020-21 season, Wall also sat out the entirety of last season on the grounds of a pending buyout discussion with the franchise.

At long last, Wall finds himself in a position to move from the Rockets franchise as management approaches a contract buyout.

This has become an interesting venture as Wall recently opted into his contract with the Rockets. Earning a huge payday in the process, the guard has also earned the interest of teams such as the LA Clippers and the Miami Heat.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Interest in Wall from the Clippers and Heat, if he can finally make his way onto the open market, has been mentioned for months.”



(Via There’s been ‘serious murmurs’ about John Wall successfully negotiating a buyout with the Rockets, per @TheSteinLine “Interest in Wall from the Clippers and Heat, if he can finally make his way onto the open market, has been mentioned for months.”(Via marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-free-age… There’s been ‘serious murmurs’ about John Wall successfully negotiating a buyout with the Rockets, per @TheSteinLine “Interest in Wall from the Clippers and Heat, if he can finally make his way onto the open market, has been mentioned for months.”(Via marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-free-age…) https://t.co/hMjsnt6vVf

Washington Wizards show interest in Memphis Grizzlies backup point guard

Tyus Jones brings the ball up the court

A major aspect of the Washington Wizards' struggles last season happened to be due to their lack of a proper point guard. Featuring Ish Smith in the starting lineup by the end of the season, the Wizards have turned their eyes westward in pursuit of a reliable point guard.

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… Sources: The Washington Wizards have Tyus Jones among the point guards on their free agency radar. More on how much money Washington can offer Jones and what type of role he could have on @hoopshype Sources: The Washington Wizards have Tyus Jones among the point guards on their free agency radar. More on how much money Washington can offer Jones and what type of role he could have on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…

Washington has shown interest in the Memphis Grizzlies' Tyus Jones as per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Jones came off the bench for Memphis in place of Ja Morant. A solid playmaker and dead-eye shooter from beyond the arc, Jones could be a reliable addition to Washington's roster.

Washington has also shown interest in pursuing Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon. However, the pursuit has come up short thus far.

John Collins will leave Atlanta this season

John Collins celebrates a play

The Atlanta Hawks have been a relative hotbed of activity this offseason. With the general trade talk surrounding big man John Collins, the Hawks were in a tricky situation when they failed to move the big man before the draft.

While this initially raised some concerns, sources close to Collins have mentioned that the big man and the organization are set to separate from each other.

RealGM @RealGM John Collins 'Done In Atlanta' As Hawks Look For Trade basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267560… John Collins 'Done In Atlanta' As Hawks Look For Trade basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267560…

As reported by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Collins was "done in Atlanta." In this regard, the Hawks have also set their sights on other prospects.

Looking to clear cap space in the process, there was no other alternative for the two parties.

John Collins has been linked with the San Antonio Spurs as well. In a trade that could see Dejounte Murray join the Hawks in exchange for Collins, Atlanta have continued their efforts to make a deal work.

Atlanta Hawks can't offer the max to Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton argues a call with a referee

Another free agent name that has floated around in trade talks has been Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton. While the Suns couldn't offer a max contract to Ayton last season, the big man drew a lot of attention from teams around the league.

While the Hawks have emerged as a potential landing spot for Ayton, the issue lies in the salary negotiations. As reported by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Atlanta can only afford to offer Ayton a contract worth less than the max.

RealGM @RealGM Hawks Could Pursue Deandre Ayton But Only For Less Than The Max basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267561… Hawks Could Pursue Deandre Ayton But Only For Less Than The Max basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267561…

Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton is expected to draw interest from several teams around the NBA willing to offer him over $30 million a year. With this in mind, the Hawks seem less likely to draw interest from the big man.

As things stand, Ayton is closely linked with the Detroit Pistons. Emerging as the frontrunner to acquire him, the young Pistons team could be interesting to follow in the upcoming season.

