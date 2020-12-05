Bogdan Bogdanovic has been heavily involved in NBA rumors this off-season. The shooting guard first became a part of a botched trade to the Milwaukee Bucks before eventually signing up with the Atlanta Hawks. With details of the Bogdan Bogdanovic sign-and-trade deal with the Atlanta Hawks emerging, let's take a look at the latest in that regard.

NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks offered 2022 first-round pick to Sacramento Kings for Bogdan Bogdanovic

It's been a while since Bogdan Bogdanovic completed his sign-and-trade move to the Atlanta Hawks after days of NBA rumors and speculations.

A key detail of that transaction has now been revealed by 'The Athletic', which reports that the Atlanta Hawks reportedly offered the Sacramento Kings a 2022 first-round pick belonging to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Sacramento Kings chose to decline it, which led the Hawks to be concerned that their four-year $72 million offer sheet to Bogdan Bogdanovic could be matched. However, the Kings didn't proceed to match the offer sheet, which led to the Atlanta Hawks signing Bogdan Bogdanovic on a long-term contract.

What role did George Hill play in the Bogdan Bogdanovic sign-and-trade?

As per NBA rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks were the favorites to land Bogdan Bogdanovic this off-season and also reportedly had a deal in place with the Serbian sharpshooter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and George Hill apparently played an active role to bring the shooting guard to the Bucks, as Bogdanovic shares a close relationship with them. However, when the Bucks decided to send George Hill to the OKC Thunder in the Jrue Holiday trade, that led Bogdanovic to change his mind and move elsewhere, as reported by 'The Athletic'.

Bogdan Bogdanovic wanted to form a trio with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. However, Holiday's signing would have put him lower down the pecking order. That deterred him from going through with the move.

Bogdan Bogdanovic also shares a friendship with Hill from their days together with the Kings. The latter's trade served as the final nail in the coffin in Bogdanovic pulling out of the deal.