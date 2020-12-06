Create
NBA Rumors: Soon to be a free agent Masai Ujiri 'not in a hurry' to sign an extension with the Toronto Raptors

Evan Tiwari
Modified 06 Dec 2020, 19:53 IST
Rumors
Masai Ujiri has proven himself to be one of the best GMs in the league, as he has played a key role in the Toronto Raptors breaching the upper echelons of the NBA in recent times. However, NBA rumors have come up recently regarding Masai Ujiri's future with the Toronto Raptors. Let's have a look at the latest in this regard.

NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors General Manager Masai Ujiri might hit free agency soon

Highly coveted General Manager Masai Ujiri is an impending free agent. However, according to Sportnet, NBA rumors suggest that he is not in a haste to sign an extension with the Toronto Raptors.

Ujiri played an important role in delivering the Raptors their first NBA championship in 2019, as he brought Kawhi Leonard to Toronto in an NBA trade that sent fan favorite DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs.

As per NBA rumors, his services could cost a minimum of $12 million a year if Ujiri decides to hit free agency. Needless to say, the Toronto Raptors will do everything in their power to retain him, considering how pivotal he has been to their recent success. 

Masai Ujiri has had an incredibly successful career as a general manager in the NBA so far. He became the first African-born general manager in major American sports when hejoined the Denver Nuggets as a GM and executive vice president in charge of basketball operations in 2010. 

After putting together a Denver Nuggets roster that won 57 games, the most in the franchise's NBA history, Masai Ujiri was named the 2013 NBA Executive of the Year. He is the only non-American ever to win the award.

Masai Ujiri has been known to take bold decisions as the Toronto Raptors General Manager.

In 2018, Dwayne Casey, who won the Coach of the Year, was fired by Masai Ujiri and replaced with then assistant Nick Nurse. The decision turned out to be a masterstroke, as Nurse led the team to a championship win in 2019. 

The Toronto Raptors consider Ujiri one of their most important assets, and his extension is the number one priority for them. 

Published 06 Dec 2020, 19:53 IST
