NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors' Norman Powell on multiple teams' wishlist, JJ Redick a post-deadline buyout candidate

NBA rumors are heating up as we approach the March 25th trade deadline, with Toronto Raptors a prominent name amongst them. The front office is looking to make some cuts, and there is a high probability that fans won't see some of the familiar faces on the 2019 NBA Champions' roster post the impending deadline.

NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors' Normal Powell on multiple teams' radar

Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors has been mentioned in multiple NBA Rumors

According to Arun Srinivasan of Yahoo Sports, several teams have indicated an interest in signing Norman Powell from the Toronto Raptors. NBA rumors suggest the demand for Powell is because of his team-friendly contract, which is worth $10.865 million base salary. He has a player option for next year, but is expected to decline it for a more rewarding deal elsewhere.

There have been rumblings about the Toronto Raptors shipping Kyle Lowry as well, although no concrete information has been revealed yet. Both Lowry and Powell were integral parts of the Toronto Raptors team that won the 2019 NBA title, and the management's decision to move on marks the beginning of a new era.

JJ Redick a post-deadline day buyout prospect

JJ Redick is expected to leave the New Orleans Pelicans

As per NBA rumors, JJ Redick is a possible post-deadline buyout candidate. The ace shooter is currently employed by the New Orleans Pelicans, but is looking to complete a move to a contender.

Redick is a career 41.5% shooter from behind the 3-point arc, and there are multiple teams who could use an off-ball catch and shoot guy. He is averaging a dismal 8 points per game on 36.4% shooting from downtown, but the situation could change quickly if he is surrounded by better players.

The New Orleans Pelicans have had an underwhelming this season, managing a 17-23 record entering the second half of the campaign. They are languishing in the bottom half of the Western Conference, and Redick would be better off playing for a contender in his final years in the league.

