NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo in line to receive offers from Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Miami Heat in the off-season

Victor Oladipo's name has been brought up in NBA rumors quite often lately, mostly due to him becoming a free agent in the upcoming off-season. The Houston Rockets look like a team that is headed towards the draft lottery, and it is unlikely that Oladipo's stay will extend beyond the 2020/21 NBA season.

NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo to command significant interest in next off-season

Washington Wizards v Houston Rockets

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and the Miami Heat are some of the teams that will attempt to sign Victor Oladipo in the off-season.

Latest NBA trade talk, at @TheAthletic...



* On the Celtics, their Harrison Barnes calculus and how the long-view factors in



* Intel on the Clippers’ plans and self assessment



* Lowry, Oladipo, George Hill, Marvin Bagley breakdowns https://t.co/Uh0omyZdl4 — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 10, 2021

Oladipo went to the Houston Rockets as part of the James Harden trade, which involved the Rockets, Pacers, Nets, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Since joining the team, he has been in fine form and has averaged 20 points, 4.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game. Oladipo has also averaged 1.5 steals per game, contributing on the defensive end.

Chicago Bulls v Houston Rockets

Victor Oladipo is a solid two-way player who can play both guard positions. He is a two-time All-Star and was elected to be a part of the 2018 All-NBA Third Team. Oladipo also led the league in steals that year, which resulted in him getting selected in the NBA All-Defensive team.

Warriors are interested in trading for Victor Oladipo, per @KevinOConnorNBA pic.twitter.com/7FrPvibJdk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2021

The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks have been admirers of Victor Oladipo for some time now. It was reported in the off-season that both the teams had significant interest in the swingman.

The Heat and Knicks are both looking to add a guard, and NBA rumors suggest that Oladipo could receive a considerable offer come the off-season.

The Houston Rockets have been in turmoil since the James Harden trade and are on a dismal 13-game losing run. Their offense has looked in horrendous shape, and the only players who have been above average offensively are Victor Oladipo and John Wall.

The Houston Rockets front office is looking to move some key pieces before the deadline, and PJ Tucker is another player who has been made dispensable. Oladipo is expected to last longer, but fans can expect him to be at a new franchise in the 2021/22 campaign.

