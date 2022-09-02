NBA Rumors: Western Conference scout reckons Atlanta Hawks’ John Collins is a better fit alongside Bam Adebayo than 3x blocks leader for Miami Heat

An anonymous Western Conference scout believes John Collins is a better fit next to Bam Adebayo compared to Myles Turner for the Miami Heat. Here's what the Miami Herald's recent report regarding this said (H/T Heat Nation):

“To me, Collins would be the better fit alongside Bam. He’s more dynamic offensively than Turner, can space the floor better,“ said the Western Conference scout.

The Heat saw PJ Tucker join rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers, and desperately need to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the new campaign. John Collins and Myles Turner have been mentioned as trade targets previously. Both would be excellent additions. However, as the scout said, Collins is a more dynamic offensive player between the two.

The Miami Heat could use his offensive talent to reduce the workload on that end of the floor for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Collins is also a decent defender, making him a better two-way player compared to Turner, who is more popularly known for his rim-protection abilities.

Miami Heat need to move the needle this offseason

Pat Riley attends New Orleans Pelicans v Miami Heat game - 2020-21 NBA season

The most significant business the Miami Heat have done this offseason is re-signing Victor Oladipo. Miami has been linked to big names like Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, but with both players off the table, they need to push to acquire other players that can help them do better than a Conference Finals appearance next year.

"Is there a team that gets linked to more stars than the Miami Heat and don't end up getting said star," Termine said. "It seems like every single name that's thrown out there, Pat Riley is linked to. Pat Riley doesn't end up getting."

The majority of their conference rivals have added exceptional depth to their respective rosters from last season. With a mid-table projection team like the Cleveland Cavaliers adding Donovan Mitchell, the pressure will increase on the Miami Heat brass to make significant moves in what's left of the offseason.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral “I think Donovan Mitchell would love to play for Miami. I think the Heat would love to have him.”



"I think Donovan Mitchell would love to play for Miami. I think the Heat would love to have him."

- ESPN's Brian Windhorst

Adding John Collins or Myles Turner should be atop the Heat's wishlist. Meanwhile, a buy-low option like Blake Griffin should also be given serious consideration to stack their bench rotation.

The Heat were one shot away from making the NBA Finals last year, and not improving their roster for the upcoming season could cost them dearly. Most of their players stepped up, but as mentioned above, other contenders in the East are looking better on paper. So adding a couple of pieces to bolster their frontcourt is a must for them.

