NBA Rumors: Who are the Boston Celtics targeting this off-season

The Boston Celtics are one of the biggest movers in the NBA off-season, as they acquired Kristaps Porzingis to help boost the frontcourt.

His addition to the team allows the Celtics to have an additional defensive threat inside the paint and a big man figure who can also stretch the floor.

With one more roster spot left, the Celtics can add another key player that can be crucial to their title bid for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Here are a few players the Celtics target who are currently free agents:

Christian Wood can insure the Boston Celtics front court

Sadly, the young 27-year-old big man who just averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Dallas Mavericks has been without an NBA team for over a month since free agency began.

With Kristaps Porzingis having a history of injuries and Al Horford looking to save his legs for more important games, Christian Wood is a good option for the Celtics to keep the momentum going. In addition to that, they can preserve their veteran big men's mileage in an 82-game season.

Robert Williams has been very helpful, combining his grit with his tenacity inside the paint. Christian Wood can help match up better with more prominent teams in the Eastern Conference, like the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Having Wood on the bench assures the Boston Celtics coaching staff that there is someone who they can get to give their opponent's big men another scoring threat to think about.

Kelly Oubre Jr. can offer the Celtics a scoring punch off the bench

Another talented player still searching for a team to play for in the upcoming season is Kelly Oubre Jr. The 27-year-old usually used to come off the bench, and his offensive skillset can keep opposing defenses busy while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are resting.

Oubre is coming off his best scoring season with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 20.3 points along with 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. The former Kansas Jayhawk may look to prove himself again and could be a good value for the veteran minimum.

Furthermore, this 27-year-old wingman has a lot left in his tank, and maybe good guidance and coaching staff who believe in him could unlock his untapped potential.

