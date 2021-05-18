NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson wants Lonzo Ball to continue with New Orleans Pelicans as point guard approaches free agency

There are various NBA rumors coming out around Lonzo Ball's future, as the point guard is a free agent in the upcoming offseason. The oldest Ball brother had a productive season with the New Orleans Pelicans and will now assess his options going into NBA free agency.

NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson wants New Orleans Pelicans to retain Lonzo Ball ahead of 2021-22 season

Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans

2019 NBA Draft first-overall pick Zion Williamson has struck a fruitful partnership with Lonzo Ball, which paid dividends in the 2020-21 regular season. Williamson was asked to comment on Ball's free agency status, to which the power forward replied:

"I really would want ‘Zo to come back. He knows that. But you know, like I said, the reality of the situation is ‘Zo is a grown man, so he’ll make the decision that’s best for him. The only thing I can say is I hope he stays."

Lonzo Ball averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists on a respectable 37.8% shooting from downtown in the 2020-21 campaign, while racking up 1.5 steals per game.

Lonzo Ball gives clue about Pelicans future with Knicks potentially looming https://t.co/v0JZjhPa7Y pic.twitter.com/Nyaim9chSD — New York Post (@nypost) May 18, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans missed out on the playoffs though, finishing in 11th place in the Western Conference, a spot shy of sneaking into the Play-In tournament.

Brandon Ingram applauds Lonzo Ball's offensive skill-set

Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball came to the New Orleans Pelicans from the LA Lakers

With Lonzo Ball the subject of multiple NBA rumors over the last few days, another New Orleans Pelicans player, Brandon Ingram has come out and expressed his admiration for the UCLA product :

"I think he’s a generational talent with his passing ability and the things that he sees on the basketball floor that nobody sees, his IQ, how he can manipulate the game and on the defensive end, his anticipation."

Ingram and Lonzo Ball have shared the court together since their debut in the league, and came to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis to LA Lakers trade.

Point guard Lonzo Ball is a restricted free agent this offseason.



According to @wojespn, there is a lot of interest from the Chicago Bulls. “Ball and Chicago will be an interesting one to watch.”



(Via Woj & Lowe Podcast) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 18, 2021

Lonzo Ball has been a pivotal part of the Pelicans setup, and it is no surprise that both Ingram and Williamson are essentially rooting for him to return next season.

