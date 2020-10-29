Create
NBA Trade Options: Analysing potential moves for Portland Trail Blazers as they look to run through the Western Conference

Evan Tiwari
Modified 29 Oct 2020
After the conclusion of the 2019-20 NBA season, teams are now focusing on bolstering their rosters and coaching personnel ahead of the start of the new season, as per various NBA trade options. One of these teams is the Portland Trail Blazers, who are looking to strengthen their squad this off-season after crashing out against eventual champions LA Lakers in the first round of the 2020 playoffs.

NBA Trade Options: Taking a look at the potential moves the Portland Trail Blazers can make this off-season

The Portland Trail Blazers will enter the off-season with no NBA trade options, as they have zero cap space and will have to move players in order to acquire new ones. The Portland Trail Blazers will have to deal with multiple free agents, as key players like Carmelo Anthony, Rodney Hood and Hassan Whiteside are set to sign new deals. 

The Trail Blazers have a respectable starting-5, with arguably the best backcourt in the league that comprises of superstars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. However, the Blazers have very little depth, especially at the center position, which was an area of concern for them last season when starting big Jusuf Nurkic went down with an injury. 

The Portland Trail Blazers thinktank will have to make a decision on Zach Collins, who is the starting power forward of the team.

Collins missed a chunk of the 2019-20 season, as he was out due to an injury. The Blazers will have the option of letting him leave for another team as a free agent, but that would mean a compulsory NBA trade for a power forward.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers - Game Three
Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers - Game Three

The NBA trade options in front of the Portland Trail Blazers are veteran power forwards Marcus Morris and JaMychal Green, both of whom played for the LA Clippers last year. A move for Nerlens Noel could also materialize, and the return of Meyers Leonard is another NBA trade option for the Trail Blazers. 

Advertisement

The Blazers will have to make these decisions quickly, as the free-agent pool is quite small this year, which leaves the franchise with a very low margin of error.

With Damian Lillard wanting his team to contend, the Portland Trail Blazers General Manager Neil Olshey will have the tough task of putting the right pieces around him despite having limited resources. 

Published 29 Oct 2020
