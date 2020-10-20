NBA Trade Options: How a swap for Kevin Love and LaMarcus Aldridge could be beneficial for two playoff aspirants

With the 2019-20 season's conclusion, NBA teams will be focusing on team building and roster management now. Franchises like Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs are expected to be active, with multiple NBA trade options at their disposal.

NBA Trade Options: How a swap involving two bigs can go down for Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs in the offseason

Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards

Despite showing a decline in performances compared to his Portland days, LaMarcus Aldridge is still one of the NBA's best bigs. He's one of the few remaining players in the league who can be lethal from mid-range and inside the paint.

Aldridge can still average close to 20 points and be a great third option on a playoff team with better 3-point shooters in the backcourt.

LaMarcus Aldridge had a solid season as he averaged 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting an efficient 49.3% from the field and 38.9% from behind the arc.

Cavs’ free agency plans start with Tristan Thompson, but they have other targets as well. https://t.co/nHaGe1VhIc — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) October 15, 2020

Aldridge has been the subject of multiple NBA trade rumors, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are a team who can use a veteran's presence on their roster. At 35 years old, LaMarcus Aldridge isn't likely to stay in the NBA for too many more seasons, nor is he going to keep up his usual production level.

The Cleveland Cavaliers can use him as a mentor for their young players and get the best out of him during the twilight of his career.

San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans

The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, missed the playoffs and had a disappointing season. A major NBA trade is on the cards for the franchise, and Kevin Love is an option they would love to have in the frontcourt.

What Jimmy is doing right now is just really damn impressive...has himself and the HEAT believing — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) October 5, 2020

It's been nearly a decade since Kevin Love had that 53-game double-double streak. However, he remains a 20-10 threat even today. Love managed 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in the recently-concluded season, which indicates that his output still hasn't reduced.

Most importantly, Kevin Love is a reliable stretch five option - a role he played to perfection in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 title run. Love has been the subject of various NBA trade rumors, and a move to the San Antonio Spurs can be on the cards this offseason.

