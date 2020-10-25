NBA Trade Options: The best and worst-case scenarios for Jerami Grant

The Denver Nuggets were impressive in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, making it all the way to the Conference Finals despite having one of the youngest rosters in the competition. During this run, while Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic dazzled, Jerami Grant quietly put in some impressive performances when it mattered most. With the 26-year-old reportedly choosing to opt out of his contract, NBA trade rumors have linked the player with a bevy of teams that could be his next destination.

On that note, let us take a look at two teams that could be the best and worst options for Jerami Grant this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Re-signing with the Denver Nuggets would be in Jerami Grant's best interest

Re-signing with the Denver Nuggets would be the best-case scenario for Jerami Grant.

The Denver Nuggets have a very young core in Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr., with all three players being 25 years of age or younger. With the team taking a significant leap during the 2020 playoffs, the franchise definitely has a bright future ahead of it.

With the 26-year-old Jerami Grant managing to nail down a starting spot, there is little to no reason for the player to leave the Denver Nuggets.

The Miami Heat are expected to express interest in Jerami Grant, per @flasportsbuzz pic.twitter.com/OpQjq4V7r8 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 19, 2020

Very few franchises, unlike the Denver Nuggets, could offer Jerami Grant the chance to win an NBA Championship in the next few seasons. In fact, most teams that have shown interest in the player are hardly playoff-worthy, leave alone being potential contenders.

Considering the same, Jerami Grant could use the opting out of his contract to his advantage. By opting out, he could potentially bargain for a contract that has a better pay package for him. Regardless of what he chooses to do, the Denver Nuggets are undoubtedly Jerami Grant's best-case scenario this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jerami Grant must stay away from the Atlanta Hawks

Advertisement

The Atlanta Hawks would be the worst-case scenario for Jerami Grant.

According to multiple NBA trade rumors, the Atlanta Hawks are among the many teams reportedly interested in Jerami Grant, but they also happen to be among the worst for the player.

Jerami Grant gets Luka... TWICE 😤 pic.twitter.com/rhtdrbMW65 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 9, 2020

While the franchise is undoubtedly a good one to watch, it is nowhere near the playoff scene. In fact, the Hawks had the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference last season, with only the Cleveland Cavaliers faring worse.

From throwing punches against some of the best in the NBA to languishing in the fringes of the competition would be too much of a downgrade for a player of Jerami Grant's caliber. Thus the Atlanta Hawks would be the worst-case scenario for Grant this off-season.