NBA Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why LA Lakers should go all out to sign Chris Paul

Following their historic run in the Orlando bubble, LA Lakers will be the favorites to dominate next season and defend their NBA championship in 2021. But with the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors back in the mix, the competition just got harder, and the LA Lakers might need more firepower in their roster to keep up with other teams. According to the latest NBA trade rumors, Chris Paul might be on his way to Los Angeles to join LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Paul interested in coming back to Los Angeles

OKC Thunder's Chris Paul is no stranger to the city Los Angeles, as he played for the LA Clippers from 2011-2017. An Eastern Conference executive recently talked about the possibility of the 35-year-old returning to LA. He said:

"Chris Paul would love to come back to L.A. I know it would be a dream come true for Chris. I know LeBron loves and trusts him and he would be a good fit."

This NBA trade rumor makes a lot of sense, given how beneficial the addition of Chris Paul could be to the LA Lakers' chances of retaining their championship.

Continuing in the same vein, we list three reasons why the LA Lakers should go all out to land Chris Paul this offseason, despite the financial challenges the trade might present:

#1. Chris Paul's high basketball IQ

Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Three

This season, Chris Paul carried a young OKC Thunder team to the playoffs and proved to the world that he's still among the smartest players in basketball. Paul's exceptional playmaking abilities will take some pressure off of LeBron James' shoulders, and he can be a great back-up point guard for the LA Lakers.

Chris Paul is the perfect fit for the Lakers:



"He's a super high IQ player. LeBron has no interest in teaching you how to play basketball." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/gQp6YESSPT — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 16, 2020

If Rajon Rondo - who is now a free agent - ends up leaving the 2020 champions in the offseason, Chris Paul can more than make up for his loss by taking over the team's point guard duties. It is no secret that Paul is one of LeBron James' best friends, and this Banana Boat crew duo running the point will be bad news for other teams in the league.

#2. LA Lakers offer the best chance for Chris Paul to win a championship

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz

Despite his accomplishments as a player, Chris Paul has never won an NBA championship. The 10-time All-Star is in the twilight of his career and would be desperate for an opportunity to contend for an NBA championship.

Chris Paul’s whole career has been underrated all because he hasn’t won a chip. — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) September 1, 2020

NBA trade rumors suggest that the OKC Thunder might be going into rebuild mode and they do not stand any realistic chance of competing for the title. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis already on the team, LA Lakers are bound to make a deep run in the playoffs. Joining them would be Paul's best hope of winning a ring before he hangs up his boots.

#3. Chris Paul would further elevate LA Lakers' perimeter defense

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers

Because of his playmaking and scoring abilities, Chris Paul's defense usually doesn't get the credit it deserves. The Point God has made the NBA All-Defensive First Team seven times in his career and continues to be among the best perimeter defenders in the league.

LA Lakers are already a strong defensive unit, and adding Chris Paul to the team will be a nightmare for their opponents. Most other teams in the West are led by superstar point guards, and Chris Paul can take up the responsibility of containing them on defense.

