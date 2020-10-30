NBA Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Rajon Rondo could choose the LA Clippers over LA Lakers

When the LA Lakers won their record-tying 17th NBA championship, their back-up point guard Rajon Rondo also hit an important milestone: he joined a unique group of players to have won titles with multiple teams. However, the LA Lakers star will have to make a difficult decision this off-season: whether to stick with his current team or to join the LA Clippers. NBA Trade rumors suggest that Tyron Lue and the Clippers management are interested in signing Rajon Rondo.

NBA Trade Rumors: Three reasons why Rajon Rondo might choose the LA Clippers over LA Lakers

Rajon Rondo was a key player for the Lakers in their championship run last season, but he may choose to sign with the LA Clippers for a bevy of reasons. Let us take a look at three such reasons.

#1 He could get a starting role at the LA Clippers as opposed to being a bench player at the LA Lakers

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Rajon Rondo played a key role in the LA Lakers title run, giving them important minutes off the bench. The veteran point guard looked great with and without LeBron James on the floor, quashing all doubts over his compatibility with the LA Lakers talisman.

However, if the former Boston Celtics player chooses to sign with the LA Clippers instead, NBA trade rumors suggest that the Clippers coaching staff could make him the starting point guard. That is a role he would love to take up as it would give him more freedom to display his impeccable playmaking skills.

The LA Clippers don't have a specialized point guard, which makes joining the franchise a very enticing option for Rajon Rondo.

#2- Rajon Rondo will have the chance to win an NBA title with a third different franchise

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Advertisement

After winning the title with the LA Lakers last season, Rajon Rondo will be looking to add the Larry O'Brien trophy for a third time to his resume. Rondo has already won it with two different franchises - Boston Celtics and LA Lakers. If he joins the LA Clippers, he will have an opportunity to win the title with a third different franchise.

The LA Clippers have one of the best and deepest rosters in the league. Adding Rondo could elevate their championship prospects further.

For the player himself, he will get to play with the dynamic duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who might help him to achieve the unique feat of winning a ring with three different teams - something that only four players in history have done before.

The Clippers have interest in signing the Lakers' Rajon Rondo, league sources say, and are expected to pursue Rondo when free agency opens in November — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 28, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat might have to sacrifice promising youngster Tyler Herro to land a 3rd star.

#3 Rajon Rondo could get a better contract with the LA Clippers

2020 NBA Finals - Game Five

Advertisement

According to the latest NBA trade rumors in this regard, money could play a big factor in Rajon Rondo's decision to stay with or leave the LA Lakers.

Rondo being a great fit with the LA Lakers, Frank Vogel and Rob Pelinka will be determined to bring him back for another season. That could see the Lakers potentially matching any offer that the player receives from the LA Clippers.

The Lakers are naturally determined to re-sign Rondo, who played a huge role in their playoff run, but the Clippers are eager to upgrade at point guard. Rondo has said he is planning to test the open market, which means declining his §2.7 million option for next season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 28, 2020

However, LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is ambitious and is looking to win the team's maiden NBA title. He could be inclined to go over the luxury tax to land Rajon Rondo.

The Clippers might be able to make Rajon Rondo an offer that the LA Lakers may simply not be able to match. If he arrives, the veteran guard will fill a huge gap in the LA Clippers' roster.