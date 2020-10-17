NBA Trade Rumors: 5 teams that should target Kyle Kuzma in the offseason

After playing in the league for just three seasons, Kyle Kuzma is now an NBA champion. Even though Kuzma didn't live up to the LA Lakers' expectations this season, it's important to note that he is still only 25 years old and far away from his peak. According to the latest NBA trade rumors, multiple teams around the league have shown an interest in acquiring the youngster this offseason. This article will take a look at five teams who should target Kyle Kuzma this offseason.

5 teams who should target LA Lakers' Kyle Kuzma in the offseason:

Kyle Kuzma averaged 12.8 points and shot 43.6% from the field in the 2019-20 season. While his numbers are not magnificent, we should keep in mind that he missed the initial stages of the season due to an injury and had to come off the bench for the rest of the year. Kyle Kuzma also does many other things off the ball, and his defense saw a little improvement this year.

#1. OKC Thunder

Chris Paul is the perfect fit for the Lakers:



"He's a super high IQ player. LeBron has no interest in teaching you how to play basketball." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/gQp6YESSPT — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 16, 2020

The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that LA Lakers want Chris Paul to join LeBron James next season. As a part of their 'big 3', Paul will help the LA Lakers with his playmaking and shooting as they try to defend their championship in 2021.

If the LA Lakers manage to convince OKC Thunder to trade Chris Paul, there's a good chance of Kyle Kuzma being part of the Lakers' package. The 25-year-old will get a fresh start in Oklahoma and can be a part of the Thunder's young core along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

#2. Detroit Pistons

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers among teams that have expressed interest in trading for Detroit Pistons star Derrick Rose. https://t.co/z1lJKl5QpC — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 20, 2020

NBA trade rumors have been linking Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose with the LA Lakers for a long time. Rose would be a great backup point guard for LeBron James and still has enough left in the tank to help the Lakers in the postseason.

Detroit Pistons would most likely go into a complete rebuild next season, and Kyle Kuzma can be a great asset for them. His timeline fits with that of Christian Wood and Luke Kennard, and the Pistons can be competitive in the East in a few years.

#3. Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game One

Indiana Pacers are in a tough spot heading into the 2020 offseason. According to NBA trade rumors, stars like Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner might be on their way out of Indiana. A young and promising player like Kyle Kuzma can start in their frontcourt and have plenty of opportunities to develop his offense with the Pacers.

#4. New York Knicks

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

According to reports, the LA Lakers previously tried to move Kyle Kuzma to the New York Knicks in an attempt to land Marcus Morris. But the Knicks wanted more assets along with Kuzma. The Knicks are still without a star player to lead them and might be willing to entertain Kuzma's trade again in the offseason. If the two teams can agree, the 25-year-old can be the primary scoring option at Madison Square Garden in the upcoming season.

#5. Washington Wizards

Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards

NBA trade rumors suggest that the LA Lakers want to add a third star to their roster, and there aren't many better than Bradley Beal for this role. If the Lakers find a way to pull off this miraculous trade, they will have to ship Kyle Kuzma along with a bunch of other players to the Washington Wizards. Like many other teams mentioned above, Kuzma will have more time to develop as a player and blend in well with the Wizards' young core.

