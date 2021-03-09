NBA trade rumors: Analyzing Boston Celtics' chances of signing Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon

The Boston Celtics have been involved in multiple NBA trade rumors lately, with various reports suggesting that the front office could be quite busy in the next few days. One of the major names to come up has been Nikola Vucevic, as Danny Ainge and co. have prioritized signing Orlando Magic's star center.

NBA Trade Rumors: Do the Boston Celtics have a realistic chance of signing Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon?

Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets

According to league insider Keith Smith, any team looking to make a move for Orlando Magic's talismanic center Nikola Vucevic will have to give up the farm for him. This makes him virtually unattainable as the Magic believe that they will be back in playoff contention next season. However, getting Aaron Gordon's signature will be more achievable, albeit it will come at a steep cost.

Here is the sense other teams are getting from the Orlando Magic:



Vucevic - Not really available. Would take a monster package.



Gordon - More available, but Orlando still wants a healthy return



Fournier - Available, won't take all that much due to expiring



Ross - See Gordon — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 9, 2021

NBA trade rumors indicate that the Boston Celtics have expressed strong interest in Vucevic, but this report essentially rules them out. They had also inquired about Gordon's availability during the off-season, but it is highly unlikely that Danny Ainge will go for a power forward considering the Boston Celtics have a stacked front court.

If the Boston Celtics still decide to go for Nikola Vucevic, the Magic will ask for an absurd price, like acquiring one of Jaylen Brown on Jayson Tatum in return, which will surely hamper the NBA trade talks in the initial stages.

Orlando Magic v Indiana Pacers

A more realistic offer can be a package centered around Marcus Smart and some their sophomore stars like Carsen Edwards, but if the aforementioned report is to be taken into account, the Magic won't budge at all.

Nikola Vucevic Drawing Trade Interest From Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets: Report https://t.co/TNeJ7l6ODw pic.twitter.com/3UqypyYjRw — Forbes SportsMoney (@ForbesSports) March 4, 2021

The Boston Celtics have had an underwhelming season so far, as they have managed to tally a 19-17 record in the Eastern Conference. Their form has improved in recent times, after they went through a poor spell of form for a few weeks, losing 6 of their 8 matches.

The Celtics desperately need reinforcements for the second half of the season, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday. The most pressing concern for the 17-time champions is the lack of bench scoring, something the front office will need to address before the NBA trade deadline expires.

