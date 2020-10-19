NBA Trade Rumors: Analyzing possible destinations for Bradley Beal if Washington Wizards decide to move him

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal has been a topic of major speculation, as multiple NBA trade rumors have pointed towards him moving to a title contender this offseason. The talented shooting guard is expected to have a lot of suitors in the market, and in this article, we will take a look at the best possible destinations for him ahead of the NBA offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: Looking at teams that Bradley Beal can sign with if the Washington Wizards trade him

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal has been the subject of various NBA trade rumors, as reports of him being unhappy with the Washington Wizards had emerged previously. However, the prolific scorer recently cleared the air about his future, and it looks like he is committed to the Washington Wizards for the long term:

"That would mean the world, man. I’m a loyal guy. I want to be here. I’m here. I’ve signed my extension. And that will mean the world to me."

Even though Beal himself has decided to stay in Washington, there is a good possibility that the Wizards will try to trade him in exchange for assets that can be used in a rebuild. Beal is entering his prime, and with veteran point guard John Wall constantly plagued with injuries, the Washington Wizards will look to move on from the backcourt duo.

NBA Trade Rumors: Title contenders that are a perfect fit for Bradley Beal

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Advertisement

NBA trade rumors have indicated that Bradley Beal would want to play for a title contender if he leaves the Washington Wizards, and the Golden State Warriors could be in a position to do so next year. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are set to return, and Steve Kerr's men will have their sights set on a title run after finishing at the bottom of the Western Conference last season.

Beal is an accomplished scorer, and a potential backcourt partnership with Steph Curry would induce fear in any opponent.

Another team that have been heavily linked to Bradley Beal are the LA Lakers, who just won a record-tying 17th NBA championship. The Lakers are in need of a third star who can complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and Beal could be a perfect fit for the reigning champions.

Advertisement

His playmaking and shooting skills will give an added advantage to the LA Lakers in the playoffs, where LeBron James often gets doubled by the opponents.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers' Kyle Kuzma on multiple teams' radar, Miami Heat should be careful while chasing Giannis Antetokoumpo

Bradley Beal can also request a trade to the Denver Nuggets, who had an incredible run in the NBA bubble. The Nikola Jokic-led team reached the Western Conference finals, where they eventually ran out of steam after playing back to back seven-game series and lost to the LA Lakers.

According to NBA trade rumors, the Denver Nuggets are in desperate need of a third star, and Bradley Beal's presence will surely make them title contenders.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers planning to take the league by storm by partnering Chris Paul with LeBron James this offseason