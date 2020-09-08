NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks could move for Victor Oladipo but need to keep one thing in mind

Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo hasn't been the same ever since he suffered that gruesome quad injury against the Toronto Raptors back in January 2019. The 28-year-old guard is out of a contract next summer and most NBA trade rumors have put him on the chopping block. Here's where the Atlanta Hawks could come in.

Trae Young and co. have been in the ascendancy of late and a berth in the NBA Playoffs is considered to be an achievable target next season. But the Atlanta Hawks are still a few moves away from being an actual powerhouse in the East.

NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo a viable target for Atlanta Hawks?

Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce

While going through his weekly mailbag, The Athletic's Chris Kirschner touched upon questions pondering about future trade targets for the Atlanta Hawks. Victor Oladipo was raised as a name but his fitness could be cause for concern.

"If Schlenk doesn’t believe in Collins’ progression, trading for someone like Oladipo works because of how well he fits with Young in the backcourt. You just have to be sure the medicals look clean before making a move like that."

As noted by Kirschner, the Atlanta Hawks already have a player of Oladipo's ilk in John Collins. However, GM Travis Schlenk could decide to go all-in this year and invest in a former All-Star instead of waiting for a young talent to bloom.

What does Victor Oladipo add to Atlanta Hawks?

Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks were the worst defensive team in the league last season. The NBA trade rumors going around at the deadline earlier this year had the franchise looking for some solidity here so it made sense that they acquired Clint Capela.

Victor Oladipo will be a serious addition in this regard. The two-time All-Star is a brilliant defender. Trae Young will enjoy this pairing in the backcourt due to his limited ability while guarding the basket. Oladipo can also offer 20 points or more on any given night but once again, fitness will play a huge role in how effective he is going forward.

