NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics eyeing Harrison Barnes to bolster their frontcourt

The Boston Celtics have been an active subject of NBA trade rumors lately involving Harrison Barnes, mainly because of the team's lack of options in the frontcourt. The Celtics don't have adequate cover for young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and it seems like the front office wants to solve that problem before the NBA trade deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics planning a swoop for Harrison Barnes

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Boston Celtics are lining up a bid for Sacramento Kings' combo forward Harrison Barnes. NBA trade rumors indicate that the Celtics are looking to bolster the squad in the forward position, and Barnes presents a brilliant opportunity to do that.

NBA Trade Talk: As the market stalls because of widespread playoff hope, a deeper look at the dynamics in Denver, Atlanta and Sacramento. Just a few of the many teams still deciding what to do next, at @TheAthletic https://t.co/KRrVLPryBA — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 12, 2021

Harrison Barnes has had a strong season so far, averaging 16.7 points and 6 rebounds on a healthy shooting percentage of 49. He has been an integral part of the Sacramento Kings' revival this season, helping the team improve to a 12-12 record after a horror start to the NBA 2020/21 campaign.

Boston Celtics v Sacramento Kings

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors joins Brooklyn Nets as a probable destination for Andre Drummond

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have been marred by injuries and Covid-19 related concerns all season. They missed Jayson Tatum for health and safety reasons for a major chunk of the season, which highlighted their need for a forward.

Gordon Hayward's decision to join the Charlotte Hornets in the off-season has also left a void in the roster, which needs to be filled before the NBA trade deadline ends.

Advertisement

All of this seems to have culminated in the NBA trade rumors linking Harrison Barnes to the Celtics.

The team's two starting forwards, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, have been on form this season, averaging 26 points each. Both youngsters are strong candidates for the NBA All-Star game, and it would be surprising if either of the two missed out. However, the Celtics struggle when Brown and Tatum are rested, and adding Harrison Barnes will ensure that Brad Stevens has a strong rotation for the forward position going forward.

Also Read: Making an argument for and against the LA Lakers trading Kyle Kuzma ahead of the NBA trade deadline