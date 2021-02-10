NBA Trade Rumors: George Hill a sensible backcourt option for Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks need some depth in their backcourt and NBA trade rumors suggest that OKC Thunder's George Hill could be someone worth considering. Trae Young and Kevin Huerter have been extremely good for Lloyd Pierce's unit but the second unit lacks reliable names.

The Atlanta Hawks signed Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn this offseason but the former has struggled to perform and the latter is yet to play due to injuries. GM Travis Schlenk may need to venture into the NBA trade market again to solve the backcourt issue.

The Athletic's Chris Kirschner and John Hollinger discussed potential options for the Hawks and George Hill's name came up. Hollinger explained:

"Hill makes some sense because he can really shoot, he can play next to Trae, and he is signed for another season at reasonable money ($10 million). Snell and draft compensation works as the exchange."

Guys, George Hill sure could really help a contending team...



He has 11 points and is shooting 5/5 from the field. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/os9PUx8MGd — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) December 27, 2020

George Hill found himself on the OKC Thunder this season owing to the Jrue Holiday trade that was expanded to include Steven Adams as well. Hill has averaged 11.8 points per game this season on 50.8% shooting from the field including a 38.6% clip from downtown.

NBA Trade Rumors: Is George Hill a good fit for Atlanta Hawks?

The Hawks are pushing for the playoffs

With over 12 years of NBA experience, George Hill brings much needed veteran leadership to the table for the Atlanta Hawks. He led the league in three-point accuracy last season and his numbers haven't dropped much this time around. Most importantly, Hill is an able defender who can play off the ball as a catch-and-shoot option, thereby making him the perfect fit alongside Trae Young.

Fitness could be a concern for George Hill who underwent a minor procedure on his thumb earlier in February and has been sidelined for a month. It's still a risk the Atlanta Hawks can consider taking because of his friendly contract.

George Hill underwent surgery on his thumb and will be reevaluated in 4 weeks. Should still have some time to get on the court some before the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/3IsFcUQlMA — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) February 2, 2021

Hill's owed $9.6 million this year and $10 million in 2021-22. Only $1.3 million is guaranteed on his deal next year so he could be easily waived if things don't work out. The rebuilding OKC Thunder are also going to be willing sellers so the Atlanta Hawks shouldn't have a problem getting a good deal done.

