NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors plotting a move to land Damian Lillard 

The Golden State Warriors have been involved in various NBA trade rumors lately. The six-time NBA champion has been linked with a plethora of superstars as Stephen Curry and co. look to make a place amongst the league's elite once again.

NBA Trade Rumors: Star point guard Damian Lillard on Golden State Warriors' radar

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors front office is discussing the possibility of landing Portland Trail Blazers ace Damian Lillard. The Warriors can offer a solid package to the Blazers in exchange for Lillard, which might include the likes of sophomore center James Wiseman and talented wing Andrew Wiggins.

Which team can make the best offer for Damian Lillard if he ever hits the market? Is it the Knicks, Warriors, or 76ers? Or another team? @anthonyVslater @DerekBodnerNBA and I game out which teams could be most competitive for Lillard if that day comes https://t.co/Nfr48c0LKA — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) July 12, 2021

The Golden State Warriors were knocked out of the Play-In tournament in the 2020-21 season, following an underwhelming regular season. The only silver lining of a forgetful Warriors season was point guard Stephen Curry's form. Curry single-handedly carried Steve Kerr's side to the Play-In tournament, finishing second in NBA MVP voting.

Adding a player of Damian Lillard's ilk will certainly improve odds of the Golden State Warriors making a deep playoff run, or even going all the way and winning a championship. Apart from the dynamic guard duo of Curry and Lillard, the Warriors will also potentially have Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as the supporting cast.

NBA trade rumors indicate that Damian Lillard is frustrated with his situation in Portland and could be on the move this summer. The Golden State Warriors look like the perfect landing spot for the Oakland-born star, who will fit stylistically into Steve Kerr's system.

Draymond Green, defender sagging, running that same DHO action with Damian Lillard he has for years to get Steph Curry 3s pic.twitter.com/fNFgmUWvEu — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 11, 2021

The only weakness of Lillard's game is his defense, and a back court between him and Stephen Curry will be tough to protect. However, they have a defensive specialist in the form of Klay Thompson at the wing spot, and Juan Toscano-Anderson has also proved to be a key role player off-the-ball.

The Golden State Warriors have struggled to perform in their last two NBA campaigns, but the potential addition of Damian Lillard will automatically elevate their status to one of the best outfits in the league.

