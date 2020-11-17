NBA Trade Rumors: 'He feels his championship window with Houston has passed'- Adrian Wojnarowski gives the latest update on James Harden; Andre Drummond picks up player option

The NBA offseason is off to a blockbuster start, with teams being active in the market from the word go. James Harden has been a part of multiple NBA trade rumors as his future is uncertain with the Houston Rockets. In the latest NBA trade rumors roundup, we will take at the latest update regarding Harden's situation at Houston and Andre Drummond's big decision.

NBA Trade Rumors: Adrian Wojnarowski gives the latest update on James Harden's situation

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Fans and neutrals have been speculating about James Harden's next move ever since reports of discontent amongst the Houston Rockets' players emerged. Russell Westbrook has already indicated that he wants to move, and NBA trade rumors suggest that Harden could be next, with the Brooklyn Nets touted as a possible destination.

James Harden's inclination to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn was reported initially by Adrian Wojnarowski, who recently made an appearance on ESPN's basketball show Get Up to give the latest update on the situation. Wojnarowski said:

"He would like to be with the Nets. He feels the championship window to win with this [Houston Rockets] group has passed."

The ESPN insider then went into a bit more detail and explained that even if the Houston Rockets obliged to the Brooklyn Nets' request, it would cost the Nets a fortune. Wojnarowski said:

"There has to be one dynamite, knockout asset. That's either a young All-Star player, maybe a top draft pick or multiple draft picks."

The Brooklyn Nets already have one of the best duos in the league in the form of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and adding someone like James Harden will make them a sure-shot favorite for the title.

Andre Drummond picks up his player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond has been the subject of various NBA trade rumors this offseason, as it was speculated that the Cavaliers were planning to rebuild. Drummond is a part of the Cavs' big three alongside Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, whose futures are also in doubt.

According to Marc Stein, the dominant center has chosen to exercise his $28.7 million player option for next season. Drummond was heavily linked to the Boston Celtics, who desperately need a center in the NBA trade market. However, it looks like the former Detroit Pistons star is set to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Andre Drummond is bypassing free agency and picking up his $28.7 million player option for next season to stay with the Cavaliers, league sources said — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 17, 2020

