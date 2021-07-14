NBA Trade Rumors: John Collins expected to attract suitors after strong performances in 2021 NBA Playoffs

John Collins has generated interest from several NBA teams since his performances in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Across 18 playoff games, Collins averaged 13.9 points and 8.7 rebounds on a terrific 54/35/83 shooting split.

Nobody expected the Atlanta Hawks to reach the Eastern Conference Finals this season, and they surprised the entire league with their dominant run. John Collins was the second-best player on the team in their playoff run and his exploits have attracted interest from several franchises ahead of the 2021 NBA offseason.

Where could John Collins end up?

▫️ Spurs?

▫️ Heat?

▫️ Mavs?

▫️ T-Wolves?



They are among the teams expected to show interest in Collins, believing he could be available as a restricted free agent, sources tell @ShamsCharania.



More: https://t.co/4fU5PDaijd pic.twitter.com/MlFCZbGzRm — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 13, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Teams keeping an eye on John Collins

John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks

Although John Collins averaged 13.7 points per game, which is lower than his season average, he stood out with his single-game performances. He dropped 22 points on 60% shooting against the Knicks in Game 4 of the first round.

He followed it up with 23 points on 71% shooting against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of the East semifinals, and showed up in crucial games. These individual highlight performances have earned plaudits from fans and analysts alike.

John Collins' highlight reel from the 2021 NBA Playoffs includes memorable moments such as his poster on Joel Embiid and dunking a lob from Trae Young off the window.

JOHN COLLINS DUNKS ALL OVER EMBIID 🤯



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/qpSIn0l5dX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2021

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that John Collins is generating interest from suitors around the league. He will earn a salary of $4.1 million this season and enter restricted free agency. Charania reported:

"Dallas, Miami, San Antonio, Minnesota are among the teams expected to show interest in Collins, believing he could be attainable as a restricted free agent, sources said."

Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler hopes the team has reached "a fair agreement" with John Collins. He is easily a valuable role player, if not an outright second option, with a high upside and potential to become an All-Star in the future. It is understandable if the Atlanta Hawks don't want to part ways with Collins just yet.

Nate McMillan addresses the franchise's upcoming decision on John Collins ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7xBFJGRR0P — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) July 9, 2021

John Collins would be a great fit on any of the teams mentioned by The Athletic. He could flourish alongside Luka Doncic at the Mavericks and would also complement DeMar DeRozan well on the Spurs.

If either of those two franchises want to get rid of their respective forwards, DeRozan and Kristaps Porzingis, then adding Collins makes even more sense. Moreover, the Miami Heat have a championship-contending roster and Collins would boost their game even further.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have a promising squad and are looking to make significant additions and push for the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

