NBA Trade Rumors: Jrue Holiday eager to make it work with Zion Williamson and crew despite reports indicating New Orleans Pelicans might move him

New Orleans Pelicans are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA, as they have the most dynamic young duo in the league, which comprises of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Pelicans are in rebuild mode, and because of that, various NBA trade rumors have linked their star veteran Jrue Holiday with a move away from the franchise.
NBA Trade Rumors: Jrue Holiday inclined towards staying with the New Orleans Pelicans
Jrue Holiday is renowned for being one of the best defensive guards in the league, but NBA trade rumors have been linking him with a move away from the Pelicans for a while now. The combo guard is arguably the most underrated player in the NBA, and various contenders are looking to acquire his services this offseason.
Shams Charania of The Athletic had recently reported that the New Orleans Pelicans are trying to move Jrue Holiday as he is an odd fit with a young roster. The team is looking to build around the likes of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, and completing an NBA trade for Jrue Holiday would fetch the New Orleans Pelicans a plethora of options for the future.
However, according to another reporter from The Athletic, William Guillory, Jrue Holiday is inclined towards staying with the New Orleans Pelicans despite recent NBA trade rumors linking him with an exit. The former Philadelphia 76ers star is determined to make it work with the Pelicans' young stars, and Guillory gave his take on the situation:
"He also recognizes how special the Williamson-Ingram combination could be one day, and being part of their ascension is something that’s intrigued several veterans around the league."
Jrue Holiday's versatility is something that any NBA team can use, especially the New Orleans Pelicans. The veteran guard was a great partner for Lonzo Ball last season before the pandemic stopped play and will have a positive influence on the young squad, both on the basketball court and in the locker room.
Published 05 Nov 2020, 20:42 IST