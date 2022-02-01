NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers open to moving on from 13-year veteran and former NBA champion ahead of the trade deadline

The LA Clippers are open to moving on from key pieces on their roster, according to a report.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Clippers are willing to move on from Eric Bledsoe, Serge Ibaka and Marcus Morris Sr. O'Connor said:

"Eric Bledsoe, Serge Ibaka, and Marcus Morris are the players the Clippers are making the most available."

The most surprising inclusion from this list is that of Marcus Morris Sr. He is a consistent threat from beyond the arc (36.5% this season) and has been one of the Clippers' most dependable players for the last 18 months or so. But then again, he does possess trade value, and the Clippers will be hoping to get a quintessential point guard in return as the team desperately lacks that piece.

Kemba Walker and Goran Dragić will pique the interest of the Clippers, but their age is something that could hinder a possible deal.

Can Kawhi Leonard lead the LA Clippers to a championship next season?

Kawhi Leonard in attendance for one of the games

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the game right now, arguably the league's best two-way player other than Giannis Antetokounmpo. "The Claw" showed his loyalty by signing a new deal with the LA Clippers in the summer which gives him $176.3 million over four years.

The franchise, which began as the Buffalo Braves in the 1970-71 season, has never won a championship. In fact, last season's run to the conference finals was the deepest the Clippers have ever advanced. The franchise was a laughingstock in the 1980s and 1990s. The Clippers had just two winning seasons from 1979 to 2011.

Leonard and Paul George give the Clippers two franchise players who are excellent on both sides of the floor. They have the experience and postseason know-how to lead the team to glory. However, the pieces surrounding them will be crucial, especially when the Clippers are willing to part ways with almost everyone on the roster.

The duo are crying out for a point guard who can bring the ball up the floor and orchestrate the offense. If the team acquire a point guard and get Leonard and George healthy, there's no reason they can't be a championship contender next season.

With Ben Simmons and Damian Lillard possibly available, Los Angeles must do its due diligence to acquire the best point guard possible and unite him with Kawhi and PG13.

