NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against the New Orleans Pelicans making a move for James Harden

James Harden has kept Houston Rockets fans guessing about his future this offseason. After an extended absence, Harden recently reported to the Houston Rockets training camp. NBA Trade Rumors have linked the 2018 MVP with a move to various contenders. In this article, we will make a case for and against the New Orleans Pelicans moving for James Harden.

NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against James Harden joining New Orleans Pelicans

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

James Harden has dominated the news recently, mostly because of the NBA Trade Rumors surrounding him. He has been linked with a move to the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers. However, talks have failed to progress as the Brooklyn Nets don't have the required assets to make a move for James Harden. Meanwhile, the 76ers are reluctant to let go of Ben Simmons.

New Orleans Pelicans v Miami Heat

Also Read: Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - December 17th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

There is one team that hasn't been a part of these NBA Trade Rumors, but certainly has the resources to land James Harden. The New Orleans Pelicans, if they decide to make Brandon Ingram available, can piece together an interesting package. A potential compensation would comprise of Ingram, Kira Lewis Jr., Jaxson Hayes, and a bunch of draft picks.

Trading for James Harden will instantly make them contenders for a title. A deal will also see the 2018 MVP link up with the 2019 NBA Draft's lottery pick, Zion Williamson, who is expected to take a leap this year. The New Orleans Pelicans already have the right role players, and adding Harden could push them to the top of the Western Conference. It will also help the Pelicans keep hold of Zion Williamson, who looks set to take over the league in a few years.

Reporting w/ @ESPN_MacMahon: James Harden has recently indicated to Houston he'd be open to a trade to Philadelphia or other contenders. So far, no substantive talks with Sixers. Daryl Morey's been adamant he wants to keep his two young stars. https://t.co/9ZFKB8MSGx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2020

On the other hand, going ahead with an NBA trade for James Harden at this juncture will put the New Orleans Pelicans' future in jeopardy. Harden has two years left on his contract and getting him on a short rental in exchange for a young talent like Brandon Ingram may not appeal to the Pelicans' front office. Ingram won the 'Most Improved Player' award last season and was also an All-Star in the Western Conference.

Advertisement

James Harden and John Wall are on the court together for the first time in preseason 🚀 pic.twitter.com/9FnfU1NVjL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 16, 2020

Adding James Harden doesn't guarantee the New Orleans Pelicans a title. It would also impact their future, as the franchise would lose their first-round picks which they have accumulated patiently over the last couple of seasons. One of these picks could help them draft another talent like Zion. It would be a wise choice for the New Orleans Pelicans to refrain from gambling on their future.

Also Read: New York Knicks: Top 5 Highest Paid Players | 2020-21 NBA Season