NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans open to trading No. 10 pick in 2021 draft 

After missing out on the NBA Playoffs for three consecutive seasons, the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to bring in major changes to their roster, with NBA trade rumors suggesting they are open to trading their No. 10 pick from the 2021 draft.

The Pelicans have an exciting squad but need direction and guidance to maximize their potential to be a playoff contender. According to Zach Harper of The Athletic, many people in the NBA believe they could be looking to add veterans to their roster this offseason.

He mentioned the following in one of his recent articles:

"The Pelicans already have so many young guys, and people around the NBA are expecting them to move this pick for some veteran help, according to league sources. How significant of a player the 10th pick in this draft would bring back is where the confusion hits for a lot of people prognosticating this stuff. David Griffin is always active with these trades, though."

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to build around their young stars Lonzo Ball, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, who have displayed their efficiency at a high level in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, Ball is a restricted free agent this summer and there is no update on whether he will return to the team, with NBA rumors suggesting multiple teams are interested in his services.

Point guards to watch: Kyle Lowry, Mike Conley, Goran Dragic, Dennis Schroder, Patty Mills, Reggie Jackson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Lonzo Ball, Derrick Rose, Cameron Payne



Potential point guards: Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Collin Sexton, Kemba Walker, Ben Simmons



Wild off-season. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) July 5, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring why it makes sense for New Orleans Pelicans to let go of their first-round pick

Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans aren't lacking young blood on their roster and would benefit highly by acquiring a veteran. In the past, multiple teams have benefitted from doing so.

The Phoenix Suns can be a great example; they acquired Chris Paul to turn them into a playoff contender and get the best out of young prospects like Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. They are now playing in the NBA Finals, something the Pelicans can take inspiration from.

The #Pelicans is a team with so many young players. According to league sources, they are looking to trade their 10th pick of the 2021 #NBA Draft for some veteran help.



Who should they trade for in exchange for the pick? 🤔



(via @talkhoops | @TheAthletic) pic.twitter.com/RNLgy0fXXU — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) July 10, 2021

It may not be easy to acquire a player of Chris Paul's level, but the New Orleans Pelicans can certainly try to bring a veteran player on board who could gel well with their current young prospects like Zion and Ingram.

They will have to be wise with their decisions, though, as they have agreed to trades in the past that haven't helped them turn their fortunes around. The acquisition of Steven Adams can be a perfect example of that. The veteran center isn't a great fit alongside Zion. Adams often ends up clogging Zion's driving lanes to the rim, which makes it a task for the team to function on the offensive end.

A veteran who can come off the bench to provide the New Orleans Pelicans with decent defense and a scoring punch would highly benefit the side.

