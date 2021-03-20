NBA Trade Rumors Roundup: LA Clippers want Lonzo Ball, Orlando Magic reveal asking price for Aaron Gordon and more - March 19th, 2021

After a flurry of NBA trade rumors in the mid-week, teams have started to narrow down their list of targets and there was limited chatter as a result on Friday. Lonzo Ball was amongst the most discussed names, though, as another contender joined the race to sign him. Meanwhile, we also learned what NBA franchises will have to cough up to make the Brooklyn Nets part ways with Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Orlando Magic are receiving several calls regarding Aaron Gordon. Teams are hoping to strike a good deal for Gordon but the Magic have already set a price tag for the athletic wing and spoiler alert- it's not cheap. Without further ado, let us look at the NBA trade rumors roundup for March 19th.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers exploring ways to acquire Lonzo Ball

It's no secret that the LA Clippers need playmaking help. Both of their preferred point guards lack the ability to create looks for their teammates consistently. Kawhi Leonard has taken over ball-handling duties for extended stretches but passing isn't his strongest suit.

Ball attempts a shot

While the front office is looking at several backcourt targets, Lonzo Ball is high on their list. As per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the LA Clippers are trying to acquire the point guard ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Clippers, with a well-chronicled need for a playmaking upgrade, are exploring trade routes to acquiring New Orleans' Lonzo Ball before next Thursday's NBA trade deadline, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 19, 2021

It would be interesting to see if the Clips can pull this off. They don't have the draft picks that the New Orleans Pelicans would want in a deal for Lonzo Ball. They'll likely have to include a third team in the final trade.

NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic want draft picks and a young player for Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon has been in demand of late and the 25-year-old helped his case with a 38-point game on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. He showcased his shooting ability by making seven of his eight attempts from downtown. It's no surprise then that the Orlando Magic want to be compensated well in any trade for him.

As per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Magic want multiple assets for Gordon.

"To pry Gordon from the Magic, it would cost a first-round pick and a good young player, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto reported.

He had himself a night!



Season-high 𝟑𝟴 points for @Double0AG. pic.twitter.com/WsI8LLZeeo — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 20, 2021

Aaron Gordon has a fairly high ceiling and could be a key player on a contending team. But Gordon's injury history is concerning and he's only contracted until the end of next season. Having said that, a team desperate enough for a wing could still meet Orlando's high asking price.

NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets want a role player for Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie is a fan-favorite on the Brooklyn Nets roster. The front office isn't looking to actively move the injured point guard but if a deal for Dinwiddie could help the Nets in their title quest, they're likely to go ahead.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on what the Nets would want in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie.

"Dinwiddie can be obtained for a role player off the bench who can contribute this season as Brooklyn chases a title and a future second-round pick, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote.

Even though Spencer Dinwiddie has been a key player for the Brooklyn Nets in the last two years, his future with the franchise seems bleak. Dinwiddie will probably opt out of his player option next season and re-signing him to a bigger contract would put the Nets in luxury tax hell. Even if they don't move Dinwiddie this year, expect the Brooklyn Nets to execute a sign-and-trade in the offseason.

