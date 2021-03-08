NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings interested in Kevin Love

Kevin Love could reportedly make his way out of a rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers team. NBA trade rumors in this regard suggest that the Sacramento Kings are in line to land the veteran forward. Apart from the Kings, the Dallas Mavericks are also in the fray and are the frontrunners to sign up Kevin Love.

If the move happens, Kevin Love could be an interesting addition to the Sacramento Kings roster. They might not be a contending side at the moment, but the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward could help them get there.

As reported by Sam Amico of Forty Eight Minutes, the Sacramento Kings could make a move for Kevin Love in a possible shake-up of their roster. Amico said in this regard:

"The Kings may be looking to shake up the roster and start anew while rebuilding around point guard De’Aaron Fox. They reportedly are open to trading everyone from forwards Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III and Nemanja Bjelica to veteran point guard Cory Joseph."

Kings among teams with interest in trading for former All-Star Kevin Love, per @AmicoHoops https://t.co/bLAJxQkxkv pic.twitter.com/WRVgb8JyV8 — FortyEightMinutes (@FortyEightMins) March 8, 2021

Kevin Love is on a gargantuan contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers till 2022-23, earning an average salary of $31 million each year. That could prove to be a huge stumbling block for the Kings.

However, as per the NBA trade rumors, the Cleveland Cavaliers could look to offload Love for the same reason. If they do present an affordable deal to move him, the Sacramento Kings could be in line to make a move for Kevin Love.

How could Kevin Love improve a team like the Sacramento Kings?

Kevin Love is known to be a good perimeter shooter, and his size allows him to be a great rebounder of the ball as well.

He averaged 17.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game last season when he was relatively healthy. Kevin Love might not produce these numbers on a nightly basis but is more than capable of doing it more often than not.

He has been out injured for the majority of this season, playing just two games. However, Love seems to be nearing his return to action and could be available for selection once the second half of the regular season commences.

The Cleveland Cavaliers initially thought he would return before the All-Star break, but that hasn't been the case.

Status note: Kevin Love (calf) unlikely to return until after All-Star break. — FantasyLabs NBA (@FantasyLabsNBA) February 28, 2021