NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting-5 for the New Orleans Pelicans going into the 2020-21 season

The New Orleans Pelicans have a very exciting future ahead of them. With a young squad led by the generational talent Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans can be one of the best teams in the NBA in the near future. Some of the older players in the squad like Jrue Holiday have featured regularly in NBA trade rumors linking them with a move away to an immediate consumption.

The New Orleans Pelicans might be in for a busy off-season, and the key will be to get as many young talents as possible. Let's try to predict the dream starting-5 for the New Orleans Pelicans going into the 2020-21 season.

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball's best assists of the season pic.twitter.com/cHF6UYGJxx — Always Hoops (@Always_Hoops) September 24, 2020

Former LA Lakers guard Lonzo Ball found himself an ideal team in the New Orleans Pelicans. The roster around him is to his liking and allows him to play his natural game.

With his communication with Zion Williamson being already telepathic, it is a duo one needs to keep an eye out for. Ball averaged nearly 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists per game this season while also shooting 37.5% from downtown. The third overall pick in the 2016 draft is finally living up to the initial hype.

Dream Starting-5 for the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2020-21 NBA season

Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert

LeVert has improved every year as a scorer since he entered the league.

In a trade that sends veteran guard Jrue Holiday the other way, Caris LeVert is one of two players that the New Orleans Pelicans could acquire from the Brooklyn Nets.

Caris LeVert showed tremendous potential as he led a young Nets team to some shocking wins in the NBA bubble. He averaged a career-high 18.7 points per game this season. LeVert also showed tremendous playmaking abilities in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs when he wasn't scoring particularly well.

His presence would make up for the loss in playmaking the Pelicans will have to deal with upon Holiday's departure.

Small Forward - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram had Kawhi stumbling with this spin move🔥pic.twitter.com/66DUjtf8hH — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 2, 2020

The best player the New Orleans Pelicans currently have, Brandon Ingram, took a ridiculous step up since leaving the LA Lakers.

Ingram's numbers were simply fantastic as he averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 46.3% shooting from the floor and 39.1% from three. His performances saw him earn his first All-Star selection at the age of 22, and he capped off a brilliant season by winning the NBA Most Improved player award.

Power Forward - Zion Williamson

In honor of Zion Williamson’s debut tonight, here is a look back at Zion defying physics with this absurd block. pic.twitter.com/K9384RucXv — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 22, 2020

Zion Williamson, the face of the franchise for years to come if all goes well, is a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

The 20-year-old Williamson is nothing short of a physical specimen. He has a frightening combination of strength and athleticism and has shown no signs of fear in his rookie season.

The former Duke forward averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 58.3% shooting in his debut season which was cut short due to an injury. Williamson is a special talent, and no one can quite put a ceiling on his potential just yet.

Center - Jarrett Allen

Jarret Allen is already a solid defensive player for New Orleans Pelicans.

The second player who could potentially be involved in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans is Jarrett Allen who would be a great replacement for the outgoing Derrick Favors whose contract is running out.

Allen is only 22 right now but is already among the best young rim-protectors in the NBA. He has fantastic defensive potential and has also constantly improved his offensive game.

In the 2019-20 season, he nearly averaged an 11-point double-double. If the New Orleans Pelicans do acquire Allen, they will have a defensive anchor to guard the paint for many years.