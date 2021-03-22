NBA Trade Rumors: Top 5 stories that dominated the past week 

As the trade deadline nears, NBA trade rumors have started to pick up steam. With less than a handful of days left, every team buying or selling will look to finish their transactions as soon as possible.

The latest NBA trade rumors have suggested that teams that were expected to be busy in this year's market could get aggressive when the 25th March deadline approaches.

NBA Trade Rumors: Putting a light on teams and players who have dominated the headlines in the last week

Many of these NBA trade rumors cooled off at the start of March, but as things stand, these stories have now picked up again with deadline day looming. With barely anytime in hand, those involved in the deals have now entered a vital phase concerning the trade market.

On that note, let's look at the top five stories that were trending regarding NBA trade rumors last week:

#5 Miami Heat is interested in Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie #26 of the Brooklyn Nets.

As mentioned earlier, the Miami Heat have been subjected to a plethora of NBA trade rumors this season. As per Ian Begley of SNY, Spencer Dinwiddie is the latest player to be linked with them recently. The Heat have struggled massively on the offensive end this season and need a reliable player to help resolve this issue.

Heat, Pistons among teams that have had interest in acquiring Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie: https://t.co/1tk52LBFmQ — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 18, 2021

However, Dinwiddie tore his ACL at the start of the campaign and could be out for a long time, maybe even the entire season. If the Miami Heat sign him, it is unlikely they will be able to use his services this NBA campaign. That said, he could be a vital signing for next season and could take significant pressure off Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

#4 Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks target Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo has been decent for a struggling Rockets team.

The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks have emerged as potential destinations for Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo. As per ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, "the price is not really that high right now" for Oladipo, who the Rockets are looking to trade for future assets.

The New York Knicks are likely to make the playoffs this year, which could intrigue Victor Oladipo, who is having a decent season despite his injury problems. However, the Detroit Pistons have two first-round picks available for 2021, which could benefit Oladipo's current employers more.

#3 Denver Nuggets in talks with Orlando Magic over Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon exploded for a season-high 38 against the Nets.

The Denver Nuggets are looking for ways to improve as they aim to stay within the top six of the Western Conference standings. They currently lack frontcourt depth and Aaron Gordon is a player who could solve their issues in this department.

As reported by Chris Sheridan of Basketballnews.com:

"A rumor is out there that the Nuggets have spoken to the Magic about acquiring Aaron Gordon, and the price would include Bol Bol. They currently do not look like they have enough to come out of the West, and JaMychal Green has not been an adequate replacement for Jerami Grant."

Aaron Gordon, if fit, could prove to be a significant addition to the Denver Nuggets. He is averaging 13.6 points per game during this NBA campaign, doing so while shooting 42.5% from the field and a career-best 36.5% from beyond the arc. He recently led the struggling Orlando Magic to a win against the scorching Brooklyn Nets. Gordon scored a season-high 38 points in the fixture.

If he makes the switch to a contender like the Nuggets, he could blossom into the third superstar for the team alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

#2 Norman Powell on multiple teams' wishlist

Norman Powell has capitalized on key absences.

Norman Powell has caught the eye of several teams of late, as per ESPN's Zach Lowe. He is averaging 27 points per game in his last ten outings, shooting an impressive 55.3% from the field. The Raptors have been severely shorthanded for most matches post the All-Star break. Powell has capitalized on key absences and produced phenomenal performances nightly.

Powell is on a $10.8 million contract this year and has a player option for the 2021-22 season. He is likely to turn the player option down, which has given the Toronto Raptors a chance to re-think their situation with him. The team will now plan for this season accordingly, which could determine whether they let him go, or ask him to stay.

#1 LA Clippers join the race for Lonzo Ball

New Orleans Pelicans #2 Lonzo Ball in action.

Lonzo Ball has been mentioned frequently in this season's NBA trade rumors. The LA Clippers are the newest side to be interested in securing his services, as per Marc Stein of the New York Times. The Clippers are looking for offensive reinforcements as Patrick Beverley has proved inefficient playing the point guard position this season.

Lonzo Ball is a much-improved player this season and has helped the New Orleans Pelicans offense become lethal alongside Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. He is averaging a career-best 14.2 points per game while shooting a field-goal percentage of 42.5%, which is also the best in his four-season-long career.

The Clippers, with a well-chronicled need for a playmaking upgrade, are exploring trade routes to acquiring New Orleans' Lonzo Ball before next Thursday's NBA trade deadline, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 19, 2021

