NBA Trade Rumors: Veteran duo on Brooklyn Nets' radar, mutual interest between Chicago Bulls and Lonzo Ball

The Brooklyn Nets have been the subject of various NBA trade rumors in recent times, especially after their front office decided to dismantle the roster to land superstar guard James Harden.

The Brooklyn Nets have multiple roster spots open following the aforementioned blockbuster move, and the latest reports indicate that GM Sean Marks is planning to fill them before the NBA trade deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets looking to acquire veterans Andre Roberson and Kenneth Faried

According to Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets have expressed a desire to add veteran stars Andre Roberson and Kenneth Faried to their roster. The Brooklyn Nets have struggled on the defensive end, and their inclination to sign these two stars indicates head coach Steve Nash's mindset to fix things on that side of the ball.

However, if the moves do end up going through, it will be intriguing to see how they work out for the Brooklyn Nets. Roberson played his last NBA game during the 2019-20 season for the OKC Thunder, but the franchise chose to part ways before the 2020-21 campaign.

There are similar concerns regarding Faried, whose last NBA appearance was in the 2018/19 season for the Houston Rockets. He also had a brief stint with the Brooklyn Nets before that, and it seems like a reunion could be on the cards.

◾️ Raptors are engaged in talks for Andre Drummond

◾️ Bulls are interested in Lonzo Ball

◾️ Hawks are seeking a high first-round, lottery-level pick for John Collins



... and much more in @ShamsCharania's Inside Pass ⤵️https://t.co/IDjjPJoB7T — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 15, 2021

Chicago Bulls express interest in signing Lonzo Ball

Sham Charania also highlighted the Chicago Bulls' intention to sign New Orleans Pelicans' starting guard Lonzo Ball. The former LA Lakers star has been linked with a move away for some time now, and NBA trade rumors signaled his intent to join the Chicago Bulls.

Charania's report confirms that there is mutual interest between the two parties, and a move could be worked out soon. Ball has had a strong outing this campaign, averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He has also tallied 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks, showing his active hands on defense.

The Bulls are interested in New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/ZtXSYotXoC — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 15, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans are building a young roster that could be a championship contender in a few years, and the front office is working to accumulate a barrage of first-round picks. Ball could be the latest player to make way for another draft pick, and fans could see him on the Chicago Bulls roster before the NBA trade deadline.

