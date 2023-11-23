Shocking claim about Josh Giddey from 2022 reemerges amidst latest scandal: "That ni*a was at Kent State f**ing 17-year-olds"

Josh Giddey is in a world of scandal. Rumors swirled on social media about the 21-year-old OKC Thunder forward engaging in a sexual relationship with an underage female. The rumors and social media storm brought out older stories and allegations surrounding the Australian NBA player. One tweet reemerged with a shocking claim.

In 2022, one NBA fan tweeted out an unverified yet stunning claim about Giddey. The tweeter posted disparaging rumors about how Giddey spent his offseason that year.

“That n***a was at Kent State f*****g 17-year-olds,” the tweeter wrote.

It is an unverified rumor. There is no proven veracity to the statement. It is one of many being posted and reshared on Twitter as the allegations surrounding Giddey explode on the app. Giddey was 19 during the offseason of 2022.

What is the Josh Giddey controversy?

Josh Giddey found himself in swirling rumors and allegations on Twitter. One user claimed Giddey engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage girl. The user posted screenshots of Giddey with the girl.

The original posts containing the allegations were posted by a private Instagram account with the profile name ‘OC Beers’. The screenshots and tweets have since been deleted. The user claimed to have more details to release soon. The unverified rumors did not stop the NBA twitterverse from exploding with ruthless memes and harsh jokes at Giddey’s expense as the story went viral.

They were seen arm-in-arm. Giddey was also seen in the video calling the female “my girl”. There is no confirmation of where the videos were from. There is also no confirmation of the female’s identity or age. The act allegedly occurred in California.

If the allegations are true, Giddey could face punishment from the NBA. He could also face legal action. There were no reports of any current legal proceedings on the matter.

Giddey, the NBA or the Thunder have not commented. Giddey blacked out his Instagram profile picture. He also turned comments off on his profile.

The NBA world must now wait to see if the allegations are true or if any league or team officials will make a statement. Giddey has become a central figure on the up-and-coming OKC Thunder squad. He is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season. He was playing a bit more of the distributor role. He crossed the 20-point mark just once this season.

