"You need to call your people’s Zion thanks I’m done" - Moriah Mills claims she is being threatened as Zion Williamson controversy intensifies

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson made headlines on Wednesday with the announcement that he and his girlfriend are expecting a daughter. Williamson kept it under wraps and did not post on his own social media accounts.

Williamson’s girlfriend announced the news by posting pictures of the gender reveal party on her Instagram account. Not much is known about Williamson’s girlfriend. Her accounts show her name as Ahkeema Concrete Rose. However, her YouTube page also says her name is Rose.

Twitter was abuzz on Wednesday after the news broke. Another woman, Moriah Mills was trending for her tweets about Williamson.

Mills then claimed she was being harassed by people related to Williamson. She posted a screenshot of another woman tagging her in a post with a threat of physical violence. The post asked Mills if she wanted to meet up to fight.

“I’m being harassed now @Zionwilliamson I don’t like didn’t threaten anyone if anything happens to me in Atlanta before December. This is getting out of hand. You need to call your people’s Zion thanks I’m done,” Mills posted alongside the screenshot of the threatening message. [sic]

Mills publicly claimed she currently has a sexual relationship with Williamson and called out the basketball star on her social media. Mills went on a rant on Twitter calling out Williamson for dating both women at the same time.

Amongst the tweets, Mills also made threats to Williamson’s pregnant girlfriend. She tagged Rose and wrote “I’m in Atlanta h*e, see me”.

Mills also claimed that Willamson purchased a place to live for her in New Orleans, where the basketball player plays. Alongside the tirade, Mills posted multiple screenshots allegedly showing Williamson’s offer to move her to New Orleans and pay her a monthly salary.

Mills did not stop there. She also made claims that she may also be pregnant and Williamson may be the father. NBA Twitter had plenty of replies and comments for both Mills and Williamson. Williamson was soon a trending topic.

The New Orleans star has not made a public comment on the matter. He has not played a basketball game since January 2 due to an injury.

Williamson signed a five-year contract extension worth $194.3 million with New Orleans last year.

