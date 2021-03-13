Sacramento Kings vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction & Match Preview - March 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Sacramento Kings will travel East to take on the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena tonight. The Kings are 13th in the Western Conference with a 15-22 record, while the Hawks are 8th in the East, courtesy of a 17-20 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, March 13th; 7:30 PM ET (Sunday, March 14th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings started the second half of the season with a 125-105 victory over the Houston Rockets. They have managed to find some form lately, winning 3 of their last five fixtures.

The Sacramento Kings' offense has been impressive in the 2020/21 season, averaging 115 points per game — the 8th highest in the league. They have been moving the ball quite well, averaging 26 assists per game. Sharp-shooter Buddy Hield has looked in good touch, tallying 16.5 points on 38% shooting from deep.

Key Player- De'Aaron Fox

Brooklyn Nets v Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox has run the show for the Sacramento Kings this season, putting up 23 points and 7.6 assists per game along with 1.3 steals. Fox has been a menace for opposition defenses, and his fast-paced approach to the game has unsettled wing defenders throughout the campaign.

However, De'Aaron Fox has not shot well from the deep, making just 34.5% of his 3-point attempts. His free-throw shooting also has been underwhelming, as he has converted just 67.6% of his shots from the charity stripe.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G- De'Aaron Fox, G- Buddy Hield, F- Harrison Barnes, F- Marvin Bagley III, C- Richaun Holmes

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have won three games in a row, with the latest one coming against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. New head coach Nate McMillan has instilled a feeling of stability in the young Atlanta Hawks side. He will look to continue the winning run when the Hawks host the Kings at their home arena.

The Atlanta Hawks have been an outstanding offensive-rebounding team, averaging 11.3 rebounds on the offensive front — the second-highest mark in the league. John Collins has done exceptionally well as the team's secondary scorer, putting up 17 points and 7 rebounds per match.

Key Player- Trae Young

Denver Nuggets v Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young has drawn criticism for Atlanta Hawks' underwhelming first half of the season, despite averaging 26.7 points and 9.3 assists. This fact shows the expectations the fans and his teammates have from him, and it is safe to say that the Hawks' chances of making the playoffs will rest on him.

Young has not been judicious with the ball so far, turning it over 4.4 times per game. The Sacramento Kings are a poor defensive team, and there couldn't be a better opportunity than this for him to regain his offensive rhythm.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G- Trae Young, G- Kevin Huerter, F- Tony Snell, F- John Collins, C- Clint Capela

Kings vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks have looked like a balanced outfit since Nate McMillan took over, and they will be the favorites going into tonight's game as well. The Kings' defense has been shaky, and the Hawks have enough players who can make them pay for their sloppy effort on the defensive side of the ball.

Where to watch the Kings vs Hawks?

Local coverage of the Sacramento Kings vs Atlanta Hawks will be available on NBCS California and Fox Sports South East-Atlanta. The match can also be live-streamed via NBA League Pass.

