Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks face off at the American Airlines Center in Texas on Sunday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The Sacramento Kings' chances of grabbing the last play-in spot (10th seed) seem to be dwindling with every passing game. They are 12th in the Western Conference and have lost their last nine games in a row, including losses against the Detriot Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks could try their best to avoid the play-in tournament and sneak into the top-six spots.

They have the luxury of the easiest schedule in the league among all teams and have an excellent chance of overtaking the Portland Trail Blazers in the standings; the Blazers face the fourth-toughest schedule in the remainder of the ongoing season.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have listed Richaun Holmes out for this game. He has not recovered from a hamstring injury and will miss at least three more games.

Meanwhile, Marvin Bagley III is out till further notice. He is unavailable for at least four weeks, with the Sacramento Kings announcing that he will not require surgery and is recovering away from the team. He is reportedly progressing well since he suffered the injury on March 15th.

Injury report: Kings at Mavericks 4/18



Kings: OUT – Marvin Bagley III (hand); Richaun Holmes (hamstring).



Mavericks: OUT – Tyrell Terry (personal). — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) April 18, 2021

Dallas Mavericks

The only player on the Dallas Mavericks' injury report is Tyrell Terry, who is out because of personal reasons. He hasn't played since mid-March, and there is no expected date for his return.

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis has played just 36 games this season and has missed four of the Dallas Mavericks' last 12 outings.

Porzingis has not played more than eight games in a row for the team this season as he continues to battle with injuries. However, Porzingis is not on the team's injury report for the game against the Kings and is expected to play on Sunday.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings will likely use the same lineup they deployed in their last few games, as no new names have made the injury report.

De'Aaron Fox should continue as the point guard, where he could be joined in the backcourt by Buddy Hield as the starting shooting guard. Damian Jones will likely replace Richaun Holmes as the center again.

Meanwhile, Harrison Barnes could play the small forward, and Maurice Harkless will likely be the starting power forward. Delon Wright, Tyrese Haliburton and Hassan Whiteside should continue to see increased minutes off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks

With a largely healthy roster, the Dallas Mavericks should use their best lineup against the Sacramento Kings.

Young star Luka Doncic will likely be the starting point guard, while Josh Richardson could be the starting two-guard, with JJ Redick and Tim Hardaway Jr. to come off the bench.

Meanwhile, Dorian Finney-Smith could be playing the small forward, and Maxi Kleber could join him in the frontcourt as the starting power forward. Kristaps Porzingis should be the starting center for the Dallas Mavericks.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Buddy Hield | Small Forward - Harrison Barnes | Power Forward - Maurice Harkless | Center - Damian Jones.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Maxi Kleber | Center - Kristaps Porzingis.