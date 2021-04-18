Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Match Preview - April 18th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The struggling Sacramento Kings take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Sunday in a bid to snap their ten-game losing streak in the 2020-21 NBA.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks haven't been in great form either, losing four of their last six games. Ahead of their first meeting of the season, the Sacramento Kings are ninth in the Western Conference, while the Dallas Mavericks are seventh.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, April 18, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Monday, April 19th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have had an indifferent campaign. They were on a five-game winning streak before their playoff aspirations took a hit because of their debilitating nine-game losing streak. They struggled in defense during that stretch; they were the fourth-worst side in the league, with a defensive rating of 117.1.

In their last outing, the Sacramento Kings lost to the Phoenix Suns 112-122. They played well for most of the game but ran out of steam in the fourth quarter, where they were outscored 20-27.

De'Aaron Fox who has been waging a lone battle for the Sacramento Kings in most of the games this campaign. In his last outing, he scored a team-high 27 points, leading the scoring for the slumping Sacramento Kings for the sixth-straight game.

Five other players scored in double digits as well, but the Phoenix Suns proved to be too good for the struggling Sacramento Kings on the night.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox (#5) of the Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox has emerged as one of the best players this season, averaging 25.2 points, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. Fox has kept up his strong performances despite the Sacramento Kings' recent struggles.

Against the Dallas Mavericks, he could be tasked to limit Luka Doncic. Doncic has been in sublime form for the Dallas Mavericks and has the potential to lead his team to a win by himself. Stopping Doncic could help the Sacramento Kings win their first game since the start of April.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox l Shooting Guard - Buddy Hield l Small Forward - Harrison Barnes l Power Forward - Maurice Harkless l Center - Damian Jones.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have hit a slump recently, winning just twice in their last six games. Before that, they were on a five-game winning streak. They were ranked 21st in the offensive rating (111) and 22nd in the defensive rating (115.5) during that stretch.

The Dallas Mavericks head into this contest on the back of a 109-117 loss to the New York Knicks at home. Luka Doncic tallied 22 points and 19 assists, while Kristaps Porzingis scored a team-high 23 points and claimed 12 boards in the loss.

The Knicks started strong, but the Dallas Mavericks did well to try and seek a comeback win. However, they weren't able to handle Julius Randle, who had 44 points, ten rebounds and seven assists and looked clutch on the night.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has been terrific all season and will need to produce some of his magic yet again against the Sacramento Kings. He has been a force to be reckoned with this season, producing MVP-caliber numbers with ease.

He will be up against De'Aaron Fox, who will look to limit Doncic's threat, something the latter should be mindful of. If the Slovenian can score big against the Sacramento Kings' weak defense, the Dallas Mavericks will fancy their chances of a comfortable outing.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward - Dorian-Finney Smith l Power Forward - Maxi Kleber l Center - Kristaps Porzingis.

Kings vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks will have the upper hand in this game because of the Sacramento Kings' poor recent form.

Moreover, with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis being in top form, the Sacramento Kings, who will be without Richaun Holmes, could have their hands full.

Where to watch the Kings vs Mavericks game?

The game between the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks will be televised nationally on NBA TV. Local coverage will be available on Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports California. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.