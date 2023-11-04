Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 4)

The Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets play the first of their back-to-back games on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Tipoff is set for 8 P.M., Eastern Time, and is available on NBA League Pass and on local TV over Space City Home Network.

Sacramento head into the contest sporting a 2-2 card but is coming off a loss to the Golden States Warriors on Wednesday. The Rockets, for their part, broke into the win column after four tries in their last game on November 1 over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Kings are favored in the contest, as per the sportsbooks, notwithstanding that All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox is expected to miss the game due to an ankle injury.

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets Game Details

Teams: Sacramento Kings (2-2) vs. Houston Rockets (1-3)

Date and Time: November 4, 2023/ 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets: Game Preview

The Kings had a spirited run last season, finishing third n the Western Conference with a 48-34 record. In the playoffs, they went out in seven games to then-defending champions Golden State Warriors.

This year, they're off to a shaky start but have got steady performances from their two All-Stars Fox and Domantas Sabonis, with able help from the likes of Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and Malik Monk.

Houston, meanwhile, has been in rebuild mode in the lasat couple of seasons but picked up its development for this year with a new coach in Ime Udoka. They also acquired veteran players in All-Star Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.

It has yet to fully realize the fruits of all its moves, but things should only get better for them.

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets odds and predictions

Moneyline: Kings (-140) vs Rockets (+130)

Spread: Kings -2.5 (-110) vs Rockets +3 (-110)

Total (O/U): Kings (o219.5) vs Rockets (u221.5)

Boasting with more “weapons’ to draw from at this point, the Kings should be a favorable pick over the Rockets.

True, Sacramento is still finding its footing in the new season, but if it could win on the road, it would go a long way in its push to have a more steady campaign.

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets: Predicted starting lineups

Sacramento Kings

With Fox out, Davion Mitchell should be starting at point, joining Sabonis, Barnes, Murray and Kevin Huerter.

Providing help from the bench are Monk, Javale McGee, Sasha Vezenkov and Chris Duarte.

Houston Rockets

Over at Houston, the starter crew of Jabari Smith Jr., Brooks, Alperen Sengun, VanVleet and Jalen Green is expected to stay.

The Rockets, though, are expected to miss the services of rookie Amen Thompson after injuring his ankle in their last game. However, veteran Jeff Green is still there and so are Jae’sean Tate, Jock Landale and Aaron Holiday.

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets: Top 3 players’ stats

Sacramento Kings

De’Aaron Fox

31.3 points, six assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game

Domantas Sabonis

19 points, 14 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game

Harrison Barnes

16.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game

Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun

19.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and six assists per game

Jalen Green

19 points, 4.8 rebounds and two assists per game

Fred VanVleet

17 points, eight assists and three rebounds per game